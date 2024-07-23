Jasen Wade, left, plays Levi Savage, the main character in the film "17 Miracles." The state of Utah commemorates the Latter-day Saint pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley.

Happy Pioneer Day!

The state of Utah commemorates the Latter-day Saint pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley. Celebrated annually on the 24th of July, the holiday honors these pioneers’ 1,300 mile-journey across the plains.

Whatever your plans for the 24th of July holiday are, you could squeeze in a moment to celebrate with a pioneer movie.

Here are 8 movies to watch in celebration of Pioneer Day.

‘17 Miracles’

In 1856, a group of Latter-Day Saint pioneers embark on a journey across the Midwestern plains to Salt Lake City. They leave on the brink of a bitter winter and face a string of hardships throughout their trek: starvation, illness, predators and freezing temperatures.

When circumstances felt dire, the Saints recall 17 moments of divine intervention that gave them the faith they needed to keep going.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

‘News of the World’

In wake of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) meet a young girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel) who was kidnapped and adopted by the Kiowa people.

When Johanna must return to her family, Kidd takes her under his wing and agrees to escort her across the brutal Texas plains. They prove to make a capable pair as they face a slew of dangerous threats along the way.

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Little House on the Prairie’

OK, not a movie, but a few episodes of “Little House on the Prairie” will provide the same feels as the rest of these pioneer movies.

“Little House on the Prairie” is based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s nine-book series of the same name. The TV series centers on the lives of the Ingalls family who owned a farm in Minnesota during the late 1800s.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

‘Pioneer Woman’

In search of a more fruitful life, the Sergent family decides to leave their home in the East behind and make the journey West. The Sergents are awoken by the unforgiving reality of life on frontier.

Maggie Sergent (Joanna Pettet) faces a dilemma when her husband, John (William Shatner) is murdered. She can either stay in Wyoming and run the farm without the help of her late spouse or travel back East, where her family and friends still live.

Where to watch: Tubi

‘The Big Sky’

Based on a novel of the same name by A.B. Guthrie Jr., “The Big Sky” follows two rugged Kentucky mountaineers who embark with a group of traders on an expedition to St. Louis.

As they travel along the Missouri River, the men discover they must battle more than severe weather if they are going to survive the trek.

Where to watch: Tubi.

‘Handcart’

Inspired by the true story of the Latter-Day Saint pioneer’s Martin Handcart Company, “Handcart” shares a fictionalized version of the remarkable story.

Samuel Hunter (Jaelan Petrie) — a recent convert to the church — joins the Martin Handcart Company in hopes of getting close to Abigail Shipe (Stephanie Albach), a woman also taking the trek. He embarks on the journey with doubts, but as his fellow pioneers succumb to the harsh condition, Samuel’s faith the the journey wavers.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Meek’s Cutoff’

Settlers on the Oregon Trail are directed onto a dangerous route by their uninformed guide, Stephen Meek (Bruce Greenwood). A journey they anticipated taking two weeks is extended to five. Unprepared for the changes in circumstances, fear sets in as the group runs low on food and water.

Trust in Meek’s guidance dries up and the group faces a change in power dynamics — whose counsel should they follow?

Where to watch: Tubi.

‘True Grit’

While on a trip in Arkansas, 14-year-old Mattie Ross’ (Hailee Steinfeld) father is murdered by outlaw Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld) hires Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a hot-tempered lawmen to help avenge her father.

They embark on a journey accompanied by LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), a Texas Ranger, who brings his own reasons for hunting down Chaney.

Where to watch: Paramount +