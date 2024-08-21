From left, Chris Allen, Elaine Bradley, Tyler Glenn and Branden Campbell of Neon Trees perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

The Democratic National Convention is well under way, and so far we’ve seen a President Joe Biden sendoff, a surprise appearance from nominee Kamala Harris, a speech from Hillary Clinton, and appearances from Michelle and Barack Obama, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

But there was also a roll call vote Tuesday that turned into a dance party.

Ceremonial role call

The second night of the convention saw a ceremonial roll call. Even though delegations from the various states and territories had already submitted their votes to make Harris the official presidential nominee earlier this month, the roll call was a chance for each delegation to publicly declare their support for Harris.

But the roll call wasn’t just a typical, run-of-the-mill head count. There was a DJ, celebrity performances, and each state got to pick their own soundtrack for their declaration, with selections ranging from Taylor Swift to Snoop Dogg.

What song did Utah pick?

An hour into the roll call, the Utah delegation got their chance. As the massive screen at the convention flashed the Utah state flag, “Animal” by pop-rock band Neon Trees came on.

Party members cheered as state Democratic Party chair Diane Lewis stood to deliver the delegation’s votes for Harris.

Neon Trees got their start in Utah, originally forming in Provo before breaking through with hit song “Animal” in 2010.

What songs did other Western states pick?

California

California had a whole quartet of songs: “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg; “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, featuring Dr. Dre; and “Alright” and “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar.

Arizona

Arizona chose “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s choice was “Confident” by Demi Lovato.

Idaho

Idaho picked “Private Idaho” by The B-52′s.

Colorado

Colorado chose “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

If you want to know which song every state or territory picked, NPR has a full list you can check out here.

Watch the roll call

You can watch the roll call at the DNC below. Utah’s turn is at the 1:00:43 mark.