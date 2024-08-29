The cover for Brandon Sanderson's latest book, "Wind and Truth," has been revealed by Tor Books.

The cover for book five of “The Stormlight Archive,” “Wind and Truth,” is here.

Tor Books released a reveal video for the cover early Thursday morning across social media.

You can watch the reveal on X here:

What does the cover of ‘Wind and Truth’ look like?

The cover features a tall figure standing on some sort of platform wearing the blue color and official crest of House Kholin. The man is holding a book with hand outstretched, facing what looks like a raging lightning storm — which could be the Everstorm.

Fans online have wondered whether the figure could be Dalinar, but the long blond hair has some speculating it could be Adolin.

When did Brandon Sanderson finish ‘Wind and Truth’?

Sanderson finished “Wind and Truth” back in June, when he announced it on his official X account.

“Finished the last interlude today at 5:21,” he wrote. “That is a wrap: Wind and Truth, Book five of the Stormlight Archive, is finished.”

What is ‘Wind and Truth’?

“Wind and Truth” is set to be the fifth novel and the conclusion to the first half of “The Stormlight Archive.”

The Stormlight Archive is a high fantasy series by Sanderson that follows characters such as Kaladin, Dalinar, Shallan and so many more as they navigate the storm-rocked world of Roshar and battle an otherworldly threat.

The previously released books of “The Stormlight Archive” are:

“The Way of Kings”

“Words of Radiance”

“Oathbringer”

“Rhythm of War”

“The Stormlight Archive” is also a series set in Sanderson’s Cosmere, his own literary version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe. The Cosmere consists of more than 15 novels, multiple novellas and several short stories.

When does ‘Wind and Truth’ come out?

The book is scheduled for release on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Preorders are available now in hardcover, audiobook and ebook.