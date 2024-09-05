Ronald Reagan, played by Dennis Quaid, and Nancy Reagan, played by Penelope Ann Miller, share a moment together aboard Air Force One.

“Reagan,” a new film about former President Ronald Reagan, doubled its box office projections over Labor Day weekend by bringing in around $10 million, per Fox News.

The movie, which stars Dennis Quaid as Reagan, explores the 40th president’s unlikely rise to the White House. It has a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’re among those who have seen “Reagan” and enjoyed it, you’re likely looking for more movies about presidents to watch.

Here are three suggestions for what to watch if you liked “Reagan.”

‘Reagan’

Yes, you read that correctly. The new “Reagan” movie with Quaid is not the only film called “Reagan.”

A 2011 documentary about Reagan’s presidency was also titled “Reagan,” and like the newer movie, it got great reviews.

Watch this documentary if you’re interested in seeing historical footage of some of the moments that are referenced or recreated in the new “Reagan” movie.

The “Reagan” documentary is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Lincoln’

Before there was “Reagan,” there was “Lincoln,” an epic biopic from famed director Steven Spielberg.

“Lincoln” stars Daniel Day-Lewis as former President Abraham Lincoln and Sally Field as his wife, Mary Todd. Other big name actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tommy Lee Jones and James Spader round out the cast, per IMDb.

The film brought home two Oscars — one for Day-Lewis’ performance and one for production design. It was nominated for best picture.

“Lincoln” is rated PG-13. It’s available to stream on Apple TV and to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

‘All the President’s Men’

OK, I’ll admit this movie is more about journalism than it is about the presidency, but the work of former President Richard Nixon plays a big role.

“All the President’s Men” centers on The Washington Post’s investigation into the Watergate scandal. It stars Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford as the reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward.

“All the President’s Men” is rated PG. It’s available to stream on Apple TV and to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.