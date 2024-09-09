This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, princess of Wales, and Prince William with their children, Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, left. Kate announced Monday morning that she has completed her chemotherapy cancer treatments.

Kate, the princess of Wales, announced Monday morning that she has completed her chemotherapy cancer treatments.

In a video message shared on X, Kate said, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she continued.

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

In the video, Kate also touched on how her cancer journey has altered her perspective on life. She said her recovery provided her and her husband, Prince William, time “to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

“I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

She thanked the public for humbling “support” as well as “kindness, empathy and compassion.”

Kate concluded with a message for those suffering from cancer.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, princess of Wales. Kate announced Monday morning that she has completed her chemotherapy cancer treatments. | Will Warr

Related Kate Middleton just gave us the comeuppance we all deserved

Will Kate return to public duties?

Kate said she plans to return to public duties, but said she will return to her public engagements slowly and when she feels healthy.

Kate said she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has maintained a low public profile, attending only a handful of royal engagements this year. She made her first post-cancer public appearance at Trooping the Colour in June.

In a mid-June health update shared on X, Kate said she hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” but was “taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate’s cancer diagnosis

After months of public speculation and a handful of high-profile conspiracy theories, Kate revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate said in a video posted to X.

Kate said she was “in the early stages” of chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate said in the post. “I am well and getting stronger every day. ... Having (Prince) William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”