"AGT" judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on the set of "AGT."

Viewers tuning in to watch “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night may be surprised to not find the show in its usual time slot.

Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ on tonight?

“America’s Got Talent,” which typically airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will not air Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The semifinal round of Season 19 is delayed a night due to the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, which airs at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

“America’s Got Talent” will return to NBC on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. MDT.

Who is competing in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals?

The “AGT” semifinals will feature 12 acts vying for a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for six acts to advance to the finale, while the four rounding out the top 10 will be the golden buzzer acts selected by the show’s judges during the quarterfinal round, according to a TV listing for the show.

The following 12 acts are in the semifinals:

Alex Sampson (singer)

Ashes & Arrows (band)

Brent Street (dance group)

Kelsey Jane (aerialist)

Learnmore Jonasi (comedian)

Pranysqa Mishra (singer)

Reid Wilson (singer)

Richard Goodall (singer)

Roni Sagi & Rhythm (dog act)

Sky Elements (drone act)

Solange Kardinaly (quick change artist)

Young-Min (magician)

“AGT” will reveal the results from audience voting during a one-hour episode airing Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. MDT. The top 10 acts will then perform on Sept. 17, with “AGT” revealing the show’s Season 19 winner in the finale on Sept. 24.

So far, thanks to earning a golden buzzer, the following four acts have secured a spot in the “AGT” finale:

AIRFOOTWORKS (air-dance group)

Dee Dee Simon (singer)

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Sebastian and Sonia (aerial duo)

How to vote on ‘AGT’

Viewers can vote for their favorite “AGT” act online at agt.vote.nbc.com. The voting window begins at 6 p.m. MDT on Sept. 11 and concludes at 5 a.m. MDT on Sept. 12.

Viewers can also vote on the “AGT” mobile app, available both in Apple’s app store and Google Play.

Each voting method allows up to 10 votes.