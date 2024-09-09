This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take the debate stage opposite each other for the first time at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The debate comes just weeks after Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta and less than two months before Election Day.

David Muir and Linsey Davis, anchors of “World News Tonight” on ABC will moderate the debate.

Here’s what viewers need to know.

How can viewers watch the debate?

The debate will air at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC. Viewers without access to ABC can stream it via ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, ABC’s website and the ABC app.

The debate will also be simulcast on other channels, like CNN, CBS, C-SPAN, FOX News, MSNBC, NBC, The Grio and NewsNation.

It will run for around 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

What are the debate rules?

As was the case in the June presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, there will be no audience and participant microphones will be turned off while the other is speaking.

Leading up to the debate, Harris was trying to change the debate rules to keep mics live, while Trump’s team wanted to keep them off, the Deseret News previously reported. The campaigns eventually agreed the mics would be off.

The moderators, Muir and Davis, will ask the questions, to which Harris and Trump will have two minutes to respond and an additional two minutes for responses to each other. The rules also permit them to take another minute for clarifications, follow-ups and responses, reports The Hill.

Neither side is allowed any props or prewritten notes, though they are permitted a bottle of water, pen and paper for note-taking during the debate.

The candidates will face each other at their podiums and enter from opposite side of the stage. While there are no opening statements allowed, each candidate will have two minutes to deliver a closing statement. Trump won a coin toss that allowed him to choose to deliver his closing statement last.

Questions and debate topics were not divulged to either campaign in advance, and both candidates cannot communicate with their teams during the debate.

Will there be any more debates between Harris and Trump in the future?

Whether there will be another debate between Harris and Trump remains to be seen, though Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is set to debate Trump’s pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, on Oct. 1. Their debate will be aired on CBS News.