The FX series “Shōgun” broke a record at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 14 of the 16 trophies it was nominated for — the most ever won by a single season of a TV series.

The Creative Arts Emmys are held prior to the regular Emmy Awards and recognize achievements in technical and behind-the-scenes categories, such as editing, music and costuming. Awards for guest actors are also presented during this ceremony.

The previous record for the most Emmys won by a single season of TV was held by the 2008 limited series “John Adams,” which won 13 awards, according to The Washington Post.

Among the awards “Shōgun” took home were costumes, makeup, editing, stunts and cinematography, as well as best guest actor in a drama.

Other notable winners at the ceremony included “The Bear,” which secured seven awards, including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis, marking her first Emmy win.

Curtis’ Emmy comes just 18 months after she won her first Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” according to The Associated Press.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Curtis told reporters in an interview afterwards. “I just never thought in my life I would get to do work at this level of depth, complexity and intelligence. It’s been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years.”

What to know about ‘Shōgun’

The FX series “Shōgun” is a period piece set in feudal Japan, focusing on political intrigue. It is based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell.

A miniseries adaptation of the story originally aired on ABC in 1980. However, according to Time magazine, “Shōgun” “is not a remake so much as a radical reimagining.”

Critics and audiences appear to agree with the positive sentiments, with Season 1 boasting a 99% critic score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

New viewers curious about the highly praised show should be aware that it contains mature content. According to IMDb’s Parent Guide, the show features graphic violence, strong language and nudity.

‘Shōgun’ was heaped with praise

The cast and crew of “Shōgun” were stunned by the praise they received during the Creative Arts Emmys.

Néstor Carbonell, who won the award for best guest actor in a drama, expressed admiration for the “Shōgun” team while accepting his award.

“You’re all here! You’re all nominated!” Carbonell said. “I love the team sport of this.”

In an interview with reporters after the event, Carbonell mentioned how much the award meant to him, noting that his first role in television was as a guest star on “Law & Order.”

He also revealed that after the Emmys, he was heading straight to direct an episode of the same series, marking a”full circle” to his journey as an actor.

“Shōgun” is predicted to win several more awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15.

As previously reported by Deseret News, combined with its 16 Creative Arts nominations, the show has a total of 25 nominations, more than any other series this year.