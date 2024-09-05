Jeremy Allen White arrives at the premiere of "The Bear" Season 3 at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are on the horizon, with top nominations going to “Shōgun” and “The Bear.”

This marks the second Emmy Awards ceremony this year, as the 75th Emmys were postponed from September 2023 to January of this year due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes.

In a historic move, the Television Academy announced that the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, of “Schitt’s Creek” fame, will host the event. This marks the first time a father and son have co-hosted the show, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged,” Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego said in a statement. “I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

When are the 2024 Emmys?

Per ABC, the 76th Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. MDT.

The ceremony will air live on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Who are the 2024 Emmy nominees?

Shows that aired between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, were eligible for nomination at the 2024 Emmys.

According to USA Today, the top contenders sweeping the nominations this year are FX’s “Shōgun” with 25 nominations, followed by FX’s dramedy “The Bear” with 23.

Additionally, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” earned 21 nominations and HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country” garnered 19.

With 23 nominations, “The Bear” set a new record for most nominations given to a comedy series, surpassing “30 Rock,” which held the record for 15 years with 22 nominations, per The New York Times.

2024 Emmy win predictions

Variety has released its predictions for the 2024 Emmy winners.

“Shōgun” is the favorite to win best drama, edging out Netflix’s “The Crown” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” “The Bear” is expected to take best comedy, beating “Only Murders in the Building” and HBO’s “Hacks.”

For best limited series, Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” is predicted over HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.”

In the lead acting categories, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai of “Shōgun” are projected to win for drama, while Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”) are favored in comedy.

Andrew Scott (Netflix’s “Ripley”) and Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”) are predicted to win for limited series.

Supporting actor favorites include Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) in the drama category, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) are the front-runners for comedy.

Jonathan Bailey (Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers”) and Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) are expected to take home supporting actor awards for limited series.