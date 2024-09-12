Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020."

A video circulating online shows rock ‘n’ roll legend Jon Bon Jovi stepping in to help save a woman’s life in Nashville.

The pixelated footage, first posted by the Metro Nashville Police Department, was removed from YouTube for violating community guidelines. However, copies of the video have since been shared on other social media platforms.

In the video, Bon Jovi and a member of his crew are seen talking to a woman standing on the outer side of the railing on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Bon Jovi and his crew member persuaded her from the edge and helped her back over the railing to safety. Afterward, Bon Jovi placed his hands on her shoulders and spoke to her before embracing her.

The Nashville Police confirmed the rock star’s involvement in a post on X.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night,” the post said. “Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Police Chief John Drake added in a statement to the post.

According to Fox News, Bon Jovi had been filming a music video on the bridge when he noticed the woman and approached her, leading to the interaction captured by security cameras.

Bon Jovi’s efforts to help others extend far beyond this incident. His nonprofit organization, the JBJ Soul Foundation, has been working on a national level to combat hunger, poverty and homelessness since 2006.

According to the foundation’s website, the organization aims to “maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.”

Beyond providing for people’s basic needs, the foundation also emphasizes the importance of “rebuilding pride in one’s self and one’s community — one SOUL at a time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.