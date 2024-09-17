Dave Navarro, left. and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

After a physical altercation between band members during a recent show, Jane’s Addiction has officially canceled the remainder of its reunion tour — including a show in Utah.

What happened with Jane’s Addiction?

At the rock band’s Friday, Sept. 13, show in Boston, singer Perry Farrell physically confronted guitarist Dave Navarro, thrusting his shoulder into the musician and throwing a punch before being physically restrained, The New York Times reported.

A video of the altercation, posted on X, has 25 million views.

The show ended early that night. The following morning, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared her perspective in an Instagram post, noting that the singer was dealing with tinnitus and a sore throat, per CBS News.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” she wrote.

By the time the band got to its song “Ocean,” Farrell wrote that the “stage volume was so loud at that point” that Perry “wasn’t singing, he was screaming just to be heard.”

Near the end of the Instagram post — which also includes a longer video of the incident that Farrell said shows band member Eric Alvey getting involved — Farrell wrote that her husband eventually broke down “and cried and cried.”

On Monday, Jane’s Addiction said it made the “the difficult decision to take some time away as a group” and canceled the rest of its tour — the band’s first tour with its original members in 14 years, per The New York Times. The rock band was about halfway through its North American tour at the time.

Navarro also released a statement, which was posted around the same time as the band’s official statement.

The post, signed by other members of the band, says Jane’s Addiction had “no choice but to discontinue” the tour following “a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.”

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative,” the band shared on Instagram. “We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Farrell has since apologized in a statement, saying this past weekend “has been incredibly difficult” and that his behavior was “inexcusable,” per USA Today.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation,” he said.

Jane’s Addiction has reunited a number of times over the years, with its original farewell tour launching Lollapalooza in 1991, USA Today reported. The music festival was the subject of a docuseries that made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, earlier this year.

Jane’s Addiction show in Utah canceled

The tour cancellation includes a stop in Sandy, Utah, on Oct. 4. The show already appears as canceled on Sandy Amphitheater’s website, which notes that “refunds will be automatically processed at point of purchase.”

The cancellation comes on the heels of other highly anticipated shows that were canceled before making it to Utah.

Last month, Aerosmith canceled its long-delayed appearance at Salt Lake’s Delta Center and announced that the band was retiring permanently from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury, the Deseret News reported. Childish Gambino, whose New World Tour was scheduled for the Delta Center on Sept. 14, postponed the rest of his North American tour last week to focus on his physical health, per the venue’s Instagram account.