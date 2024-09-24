Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé are the coaches for Season 26 of "The Voice."
Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé are the coaches for Season 26 of "The Voice."
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

A new season of “The Voice” is underway, but the show is deviating from its typical schedule in its first couple of weeks.

Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight?

While “The Voice” typically airs Mondays and Tuesdays, viewers tuning in for the second round of blind auditions Tuesday night may be surprised to not find the show in its usual time slot.

“The Voice” will not air Tuesday, Sept. 24. Instead, NBC is airing the “America’s Got Talentfinale.

“The Voice” will resume on Monday, Sept. 30.

The show will also not air Tuesday, Oct. 1, due to the vice presidential debate, as the Deseret News reported.

What happened during ‘The Voice’ Season 26 premiere?

Season 26 of “The Voice” premiered Monday night, with an exciting new lineup of coaches: returning champion Reba McEntire, eight-time “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

During the premiere episode, Snoop Dogg recruited three singers to his team while the other three coaches each snagged two singers, per TVLine.

“I know that this is a TV show, and I know that there’s a game involved and that each of us are playing a part, but I can tell you this, it’s not a game for any of us,” Buble told Entertainment Weekly about being a coach on the show. “We talk about it off camera. We know that each of these people, this is their life, their destiny, their dream. And we know that we’re a big part of this journey. And while it isn’t the beginning or end of their journey, we know that we’re a part of it and we take that responsibility really seriously.”

Episodes of “The Voice” are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

