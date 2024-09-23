Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé are the coaches for Season 26 of "The Voice."

Four months after country music legend Reba McEntire secured her first win on “The Voice” as a coach, the singing competition is back — with an exciting new lineup.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from Season 26.

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 26 premiere?

The fall 2024 season of “The Voice” premieres Monday at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

While “The Voice” typically airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, the show will only air on Monday for the next two weeks due to the “America’s Got Talent” finale on Sept. 24 and the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1, according to TV listings.

Episodes of “The Voice” will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Who are the new coaches on ‘The Voice’ 2024?

Only one coach from Season 25 is returning to “The Voice” for the fall season. McEntire returns to her red swivel chair as the defending champion, looking to claim her second victory on the show.

Veteran coach Gwen Stefani returns for her eighth season as a coach, also looking for her second win (Stefani’s one and only win on “The Voice” came in 2019 with teen singer Carter Rubin).

And, as the Deseret News previously reported, two brand new coaches will join Season 26: Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

Snoop Dogg’s “Voice” coaching debut comes on the heels of his role as the unofficial mascot for the Paris Olympics, where his appearances throughout the Games included a dance party with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team and his playful commentating on a badminton match between the U.S. and China, per Billboard.

While McEntire is the only official country music singer on the show, Snoop Dogg is quick to remind people that he has collaborated with country music legends like Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton.

“He’s an original,” Stefani said in a video highlighting Snoop Dogg’s arrival to “The Voice.” “He’s not just a rapper. He’s a producer, he’s an entrepreneur, he can do anything.”

Buble, a traditional pop singer, also comes to the show as a first-time coach, although he was an adviser for Blake Shelton’s team back on Season 3. Buble told Entertainment Weekly Season 26 is filled with a number of surprises, including Snoop Dogg’s appeal to country artists and McEntire’s ability to hear potential in the artists who might not make a big splash in their auditions.

“I know that this is a TV show, and I know that there’s a game involved and that each of us are playing a part, but I can tell you this, it’s not a game for any of us,” Buble told Entertainment Weekly. “We talk about it off camera. We know that each of these people, this is their life, their destiny, their dream. And we know that we’re a big part of this journey. And while it isn’t the beginning or end of their journey, we know that we’re a part of it and we take that responsibility really seriously.”

The coaching lineup isn’t the only major change on “The Voice” this season. Per NBC.com, coaches will have a Coach Replay button during the blind audition round that gives them the chance to snag a singer for their team — even if they didn’t initially turn their chair around for that singer.

Who won this past season of ‘The Voice’?

Asher HaVon, a 31-year-old soul singer from Selma, Alabama, won Season 25 of “The Voice,” as the Deseret News reported.

HaVon was on McEntire’s team for the entire season.