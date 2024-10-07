Jana (Janel Parrish) and Brian’s (Dominic Sherwood) plan to wed is in jeopardy when Angelique, a ghost in an 18th century wedding dress, vows to stop it. The couple must work together to save their wedding from disaster.

Happy spooky season! The time to light your pumpkin spice candle, grab a cozy blanket and watch a Halloween movie is calling, and Hallmark is answering.

The Hallmark network has a reputation for its cheesy Christmas movies, but it’s also got Halloween movies worth a watch.

Here are some of the best Halloween Hallmark movies to watch this season.

‘Pumpkin Everything’

Up-and-coming author Amy Fox (Taylor Cole) is poised to become the next big name in the literary world. However, as her career takes off, she is drawn back to her quaint hometown to assist her grandfather, Tom (Michael Ironside).

Tom is aging and needs help managing his beloved pumpkin-themed store during its peak season. Shortly after her return, Amy finds herself facing unresolved feelings when she encounters Mike (Corey Sevier), a former flame.

Where to stream: Hallmark+

‘October Kiss’

Just before Halloween, Poppy Summerall (Ashley Williams) is hired as a nanny for a workaholic widower’s (Sam Jaeger) two children. Using her eternally positive perspective, Poppy shares valuable lessons with the children on the importance of unconditional love, family and joy.

Through a series of Halloween adventures, Poppy helps the kids discover silver linings within everyday life.

Where to stream: Hallmark+, Tubi, Pluto TV

‘Midnight Masquerade’

Elyse’s (Autumn Reeser) life turns upside down with she inherits her father’s multibillion-dollar company. Amid a trademark infringement lawsuit against a rival, Elyse seeks out an attorney. She hires Rob (Christopher Russell), a young, kindhearted lawyer.

Elyse invites the entire law firm to a masked Halloween costume ball — but Rob is told by his superiors not to come. Defying their orders, he sneaks off to the ball disguised as Prince Charming. After a romantic waltz with Elyse, the pair fall in love, but Elyse has no idea who was beneath the Prince Charming costume.

Where to stream: Hallmark+, Tubi, Pluto TV

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’

Real estate agent Anna (Julie Gonzalo) faces an unusual challenge when a 1920s ghost (Madeleine Arthur) insists on lingering on a newly listed property. The paranormal presence complicates Anna’s attempts at selling the home.

The ghost insists that Anna help her reunite with her ex-boyfriend. She believes that until she successfully rekindles her relationship with her ex, she cannot successfully pass over to the next life.

Where to stream: Hallmark+

‘Pumpkin Pie Wars’

A decade ago, Faye (Michele Scarabelli) and Lydia (Jennifer-Juniper Angeli) experienced a personal rift in wake of a local pumpkin pie contest, leading the women to professionally split ways. Both women opened bakeries in Emeryville, Ohio.

Now, their children, Casey (Julia Gonzalo) and Sam (Eric Aragorn), find themselves preparing to face off in the same annual contest. While they are expected to be fierce competitors, the pair are secretly harboring romantic feelings for each other.

Where to stream: Hallmark+, Peacock, Tubi, Pluto TV

‘Growing the Big One’

Seattle radio DJ Emma Silver (Shannen Doherty) has an exciting life in the city. In the wake of her beloved grandfather’s death, Emma heads to his small-town farm in Washington. Upon her arrival, Emma discovers her grandfather left his farm to her — as well as his massive hole of debt.

To prevent the farm from foreclosure, Emma must somehow raise a large sum of money. She decides to enter the town’s pumpkin growing contest, which has a prize of $50,000. With help from her handsome neighbor, Seth (Kavan Smith), Emma believes she can pull it off.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi

‘Haunted Wedding’

Ghost hunters Jane (Janel Parrish) and Brian (Dominic Sherwood) plan to marry at a haunted inn, but their ceremony faces an eerie interruption when Angelica Potenza, a resident ghost, confuses Brian with her deceased fiancé.

Where to stream: Premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘The Good Witch’

When the peculiar Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Catherine Bell) moves into the haunted Grey House in Middleton, the town suspects she is hiding something. The rumors get worse when she opens a shop loaded with mysterious and unique knick-knacks.

Police Chief and widower Jake Russell (Chris Potter) is especially captivated by Cassie’s enchanting presence. As suspicions about Cassie continue to stir, Jake’s discovers a little magic might be all it takes to soften his broken heart.

Where to stream: Apple TV+, Tubi, Pluto TV

‘Good Witch Halloween’

As Halloween approaches in Middleton, Cassie (Catherine Bell) helps the townspeople prepare for the annual Harvest Festival. She has plans to transform the Grey House into a spooky haunted house.

When a handsome stranger arrives in town, Cassie and her daughter (Bailee Madison) feel uneasy.

Where to stream: Hallmark+, Tubi

‘Good Witch: Curse From A Rose’

While Cassie (Catherine Bell) helps prepare for Middleton’s Halloween festivities, she receives an unexpected visit from her former college roommate, Autumn Delaney (Lolita Davidovich). Autumn has plans to tamper with Cassie’s Halloween festivities and threatens to resuscitate an old Grey House curse.

Where to stream: Hallmark+, Tubi