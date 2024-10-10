Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall, Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York.

The rain poured as Celine Dion stood on the base of the Eiffel Tower and performed Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour” to close out the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics — but the weather couldn’t keep the singer away from a moment so special.

The news that Dion would be singing had broken only a few days before the Olympics, and the performance marked Dion’s first since revealing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022 — a rare neurological disorder that led the “All By Myself” singer to officially cancel her world tour.

The magnitude of the moment in Paris — which on YouTube alone has nearly 7 million views — made Dion visibly emotional as the performance came to an end.

And it left Kelly Clarkson, who was part of NBC’s Olympics coverage team, speechless.

“I actually can’t talk,” Clarkson said with emotion.

“That was really beautiful. People don’t know her story. What she’s been going through physically,” she said after regaining her composure during the broadcast, per People. “It’s just incredible what she’s overcome and have that moment. She’s a vocal athlete. She’s incredible.”

Now, two-and-a-half months later, Dion is continuing to bring Clarkson to tears — and vice versa.

Clarkson recently covered Dion’s monster hit “My Heart Will Go On” on her talk show, leading to a volley of praises — and tears — between the two powerhouse vocalists.

Kelly Clarkson covers ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Each episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” opens with a “Kellyoke” segment in which the inaugural “American Idol” winner performs a cover of a song.

Clarkson recently chose to perform “My Heart Will Go On” — a somewhat bold choice since the “Titanic” theme has such a strong association with Dion. But her rendition gained significant traction online and even managed to catch the attention of Dion herself.

In a video posted to her X account, Dion tells Clarkson how moved she was by the singer’s words following her performance at the Olympics.

“It was so sweet to hear you, your voice, your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously, you were crying and then you made me start crying,” Dion said in the video, which also includes Clarkson’s rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” and has nearly 1 million views.

“And now I just saw you singing ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ and I’m crying again,” Dion continued. “You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon, very soon. ... I love you so much.”

It didn’t take long for Clarkson to see the video. And in a flurry of excitement and disbelief, the “American Idol” star quickly delivered her own emotional response.

Kelly Clarkson reacts to Celine Dion’s reaction

Standing in what appears to be her dressing room on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer told her fans that she cried when her manager showed her the video of Dion’s reaction to “My Heart Will Go On.”

“Because it was Celine Dion saying that she saw my performance and she knows my name,” Clarkson said with a wide smile while swinging her arms. “So that’s cool.”

Clarkson said it was somewhat of a full-circle moment for her, as she recalled how she got laryngitis on “American Idol” 22 years ago and still had to take the stage to perform Dion’s ballad “I Surrender All.”

“I bawled that night because I’m just mortified that Celine Dion is going to see this performance,” said Clarkson, who was a teenager when she performed the song on “Idol.” “I couldn’t have cared less about votes at that point. I just didn’t want to see Celine Dion see or hear this because it was so bad, because I was sick.”

Now, Clarkson believes she finally delivered a performance worthy of Dion’s attention.

“I felt like I sang it all right, you know?” she said in the video, her voice intensifying with excitement. “I got to honor someone who is such a hero to me, vocally — like she is one of my main inspirations of why I’m a singer. ... I feel like I made my 19-year-old self very proud, that’s what I did.”

Clarkson laughed as she told fans that she’s watched Dion’s reaction a dozen times and then invited Dion to come be a guest on her show.

Dion hasn’t accepted the invitation yet, but if she does, fans can likely count on this much: There will be tears.