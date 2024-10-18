Disney characters Cinderella, right, and Prince Charming arrive via horse-drawn carriage for the screening of the digitally-restored version of Walt Disney's original animated feature "Cinderella" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2005. A "Prince Charming" movie is officially in the works at Disney.

A movie about the classic fairytale character “Prince Charming” is officially in the works at Disney with Paul King set to direct, per Deadline.

Here’s what we know.

What we know about the ‘Prince Charming’ movie

Plot details for the movie have not yet been released, neither has a timeline for the film, per Deadline.

King, named as the director for the movie, is known for directing “Wonka” and “Paddington,” according to Variety.

According to Deadline, the movie is being cowritten by King and two others, Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

Farnaby was a writer on “Wonka” and “Paddington 2,″ collaborating with King, and Croker wrote the screenplay for “The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death.”

According to Variety, it is still unknown whether the movie will be animated or live action.

Who is Prince Charming?

An archetypal character, Prince Charming is connected to multiple fairytales in literature and film, such as the movies “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

“In those films, however, he’s usually a side character and not the main star,” per Variety

The archetype of Prince Charming is that he is the character who saves the damsel in distress from whatever villains may be coming after her.

Though this type of character is linked to different stories and movies, in “Cinderella,” Prince Charming is the actual name of Cinderella’s love interest, making that his true origin, per Deadline.

But the new “Prince Charming” movie will not be connected to “Cinderella.”