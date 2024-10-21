MrBeast accepts the award for favorite male creator during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Some customers claim that they found mold in their Lunchly, a prepackaged lunch brand launched last month by Mr Beast, Logan Paul and KSI.

Lunchly debuted in September with three on-the-go lunch packs, aiming to “disrupt the lunch market for kids with healthier, better-tasting options,” MrBeast said in statement last month, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Lunchly is all about giving kids a fun, grab-and-go meal that’s not just delicious, but also good for them,” the statement continues. “We’re here to change what lunchtime looks like for the next generation.”

Early reviews of the product are flooding in, and some customers said they found mold in their Lunchly packs.

“Opening a Lunchly everyday until I find mold, day 1,” a customer posted on social media, alongside a photo of their Lunchly meal with molded cheese.

Rosanna Pansino, a two-time cookbook author and YouTuber, also found mold in her Lunchly.

“These are molded,” Pansino says in a clip as she opens her Lunchly pack. “So these ones are supposed to be good until September and we just got them from the store ... and today’s date is Oct. 16, so these are supposed to be good for another two months.”

“That’s mold,” Pansino says, pointing to the cheese. “This is not safe. Especially for kids that are so young, they may not know what mold looks like, so they may just eat it.”

The prepackaged lunch packs were released as a “healthier alternative” to Lunchables, Paul said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“That’s why we’re entering the lunch grab-and-go market,” the statement continues. “It’s been dominated by Lunchables since we were kids ourselves and it’s time to provide a better option for those looking for a convenient, healthier choice.”

Some users are claiming mold is growing in Lunchly because the product uses real cheese.

“Maybe there is a reason Lunchables doesn’t (use real cheese),” Eric Howell, a TikToker, commented in a clip.

“It’s funny that one of Lunchly’s biggest marketing points was ‘Lunchables uses fake cheese, we use real cheese’ and they’re immediately finding out what happens if you do that,” one user wrote on social media.

Another said, “Can we talk about how there have now been multiple cases of people finding mold in there Lunchly cheese, the main ingredient they’re promoting as the ‘better for you alternative’?” per X.

All three of the Lunchly packs come with a cheese product. Reports of mold are mostly from the shredded mozzarella in The Pizza meal option. The three meal options include:

The Pizza: Three cracker crusts, red sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Three cracker crusts, red sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella. Fiesta Nachos: A tray of corn tortilla chips with two dip options — creamy queso blanco and tangy salsa.

A tray of corn tortilla chips with two dip options — creamy queso blanco and tangy salsa. Turkey Stack ‘Ems: Wheat crackers, cheddar cheese slices and turkey slices.

Mr Beast, Logan Paul and KSI have not commented on reports there is mold in Lunchly.

Lunchly gets mixed reviews

Customers who did not find mold in their Lunchly are giving their on-the-go meals mixed reviews.

“It’s good,” a boy said of his Fiesta Nachos meal. “I would give the Lunchly a 10 (out of 10).”

“The bread is so dry, it tastes like cardboard,” a TikTok reviewer said in a clip while trying The Pizza meal. “I wanted to give it a chance, but this bread is just ruining it for me. I will say the sauce is pretty good, the cheese is fine and the pepperoni is also good.”

“It’s not bad, I think I am just comparing this to Lunchables and Lunchables is a lot better.”