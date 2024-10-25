Lindsay Lohan is at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New York.

Lindsay Lohan is back in another holiday rom-com from Netflix, after starring in “Falling for Christmas” in 2022. This year, Lohan is starring in “Our Little Secret.”

Lohan is known for starring in movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s, such as “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls.”

According to Variety, “Our Little Secret” is Lohan’s third movie with Netflix. Along with “Falling for Christmas,” she starred in “Irish Wish” earlier this year.

Lohan has been credited as an executive producer for all three movies, per Variety.

What is ‘Our Little Secret’ about?

Netflix released the trailer for “Our Little Secret” on Friday morning.

In the movie, “Lohan and Ian Harding (’Pretty Little Liars’) play two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Things are only complicated further when Lohan’s character butts heads with her boyfriend’s mother,” according to Variety.

The movie also features Kristen Chenoweth, playing the mother of Lohan’s boyfriend.

“‘Our Little Secret’ also is a mini ‘Mean Girls’ reunion with Tim Meadows. Both Lohan and Meadows also had roles in the recent ‘Mean Girls’ musical adaptation,” according to IndieWire.

According to Variety, the movie’s cast also includes Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky and Katie Baker.

The movie will release on Netflix on Nov. 27 and is rated TV-14.

A look into Netflix’s holiday lineup

Each Wednesday of November, Netflix will be releasing a new holiday rom-com. Alongside “Our Little Secret,” the other titles include “The Merry Gentlemen” and “Hot Frosty,” per IndieWire.

Another movie from Netflix coming this holiday season is “Carry On,” a thriller set during Christmastime, which stars Taron Egerton, per Entertainment Weekly.

Netflix released the trailer for “Carry On” last week and the movie will release on Dec. 13.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix will also be releasing an animated feature titled “That Christmas,” premiering Dec. 4.

A Christmas mystery series, “Black Doves,” starring Keira Knightley will release on Dec. 5.

Netflix will also be releasing “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” on Dec. 6, according to Netflix.

“The holiday special will showcase pop icon Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP ‘Fruitcake’ and other chart-topping holiday covers, and feature guest performing artists, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets,” according to Netflix.