Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.

Olympic Australian break dancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn is challenging her haters to a dance-off.

“I’ve heard some of you think you can do better than me. Really? Let’s find out, shall we?” Raygun taunts her potential challengers in a clip. The viral Australian breaker proceeded to flex her dance moves in a brief dance number.

“Think you can do better? Let’s find out,” she asked viewers.

For $15,000 in prize money, challengers can put their dance moves to the test against Raygun’s. The competition is being presented by Finder, an Australian financial comparison site, which aids users in comparing insurance plans, loan agreements and other financial-based decisions. Now, it will compare dancers from around the world to Raygun.

Here is how you enter the competition:

Follow Finder on TikTok or Instagram. Use the Finder Beat song for your video. It is available on Spotify, and you can also download it here. Record a dance video. “Bring your best moves! Whether solo or with a group, make it fun, original, and full of energy. Feel free to put your own spin on the dance,” per Finder. Post your video on TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #RaygunChallenge. You must submit your clip by Dec. 11, 2024, at midnight.

Finder panelists are looking for “creativity, fun (and) dance execution.” Panelists will select four solo finalists and four group finalists and then will turn to the public to choose the final winners.

“Finalists in both categories will have their videos posted to Finder’s social channels (TikTok, Instagram) where the community will help pick the winners. The total number of likes across all social channels mentioned wins. So, get your friends, family and fans involved to boost your chances!” per Finder.

Once the public selects winners, prizes will be given out.

The best solo dance wins $5,000.

The best group dance wins $10,000.

In the wake of her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Australian breaker Raygun went viral for her performance. In the weeks following her performance, nearly 100,000 posts with #raygun flooded TikTok, as previously reported by the Deseret News. Some of the clips praised the dancer, but most made her the butt of the joke.

Gunn responded to the viral attention during an appearance on on “The Project.”

“It’s been a pretty wild ride, I’m not going to lie. I definitely have my ups and downs, my good and bad days, but it has been honestly so amazing to see the positive response to my performance,” Gunn said. “I never thought that I would be able to connect with so many people in such a positive way, so that has been just so amazing. But it definitely has been tough at times.”

Raygun takes over Halloween

Raygun’s viral attention has overflowed into 2024 Halloween celebrations. This year’s second-most popular Halloween costume is Raygun, according to Google Trends. Raygun yard decorations are also making appearances.

