Anthony Mackie, left, and his character Captain America, right, appear on stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disney's California Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

The latest installment in the “Captain America” movie series may be undergoing additional reshoots as the film has reportedly faced poor test-screening reviews, according to Collider.

“Captain America: Brave New World” follows Sam Wilson as he takes up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers’ death and contends with new threats to the United States.

However, the real threats appear to be in audiences’ initial reception to the film, with the story reportedly going through a complete overhaul.

At the end of 2023, Marvel announced reshoots would take place in mid-2024, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, rumors of further reshoots have circulated.

During a recent event, Giancarlo Esposito, an actor in the film, hinted that he may have been called back for additional scenes.

Related Marvel Studios reveals exciting new projects at D23

A clip shared on X shows him saying, “The Captain America story, as much as it’s been great to be on set to shoot it, I’m actually going back next week to do a little more.”

Fans, however, were quick to speculate that Esposito may have been referring to the upcoming D23 event in Brazil on Nov. 8 to 10, rather than additional reshoots.

Despite this, the rumor has stirred concern among fans, who worry the new installment may not meet their expectations for the shield-wielding hero.

Why did ‘Brave New World’ go through reshoots?

Rumors of negative reactions from initial test screenings have plagued “Brave New World,” but do they hold any real credibility?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie went through reshoots over 22 days starting around early June.

As part of these reshoots, Matthew Orton, who previously worked on Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” was brought on to write new scenes. It was also announced that Esposito would play a new villain in the movie.

This news came after the movie’s release date had already been moved from July 26, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025.

Fans’ fears seemed to be confirmed that production issues would lead to a disappointing release, further fueling the rumors that the film had scored poorly in test screenings, per Game Rant.

However, the reason for the reshoots has not been specified and the rumors of poor test scores are unconfirmed.

Reshoots in Marvel movies are not anything new. Both “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Marvels” reportedly had reshoots as well.

If anything, a reshoot only confirms that the creative team behind the project is still hard at work in delivering a well-crafted product to audiences.

Will ‘Brave New World’ meet fans’ expectations?

It remains to be seen if the movie will live up to expectations, but the trailer has generated excitement among fans.

The trailer depicts an intense political action thriller, with some comparing it to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which received the highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes among all the Captain America films.

During the 2024 CinemaCon, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also compared “Brave New World” to “Winter Soldier,” calling it a “relatively grounded action film” that has “no aliens, no alien invasions, no time travel.”

In addition to Esposito, the movie features a talented cast, including Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and Rosa Salazar as Rachel Leighton.

The director is Julius Onah, known for “Luce” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.”