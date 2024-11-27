Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson win "Dancing With the Stars" on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

After performing a redemption cha-cha and a tennis-themed freestyle dance, former “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were crowned the Season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” champions during Tuesday night’s finale.

The winners of the show are decided based on a combination of judges’ scores and votes from viewers.

The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy was presented to Graziadei and Johnson by Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and actress Xochitl Gomez.

Chmerkovskiy and Gomez were the Season 32 winners.

Graziadei became a full-blown celebrity earlier this year as his season of “The Bachelor” aired. Before he was a reality TV star, he was a teaching tennis pro.

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” was Johnson’s eighth season as a pro and her second Mirrorball Trophy win.

Johnson was raised in Utah, as were the other pros in the finale, Witney Carson, Rylee Arnold and Brandon Armstrong.

The competition portion of the finale started with each couple performing a redemption dance, featuring a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season.

For the second part of the competition, the pairs performed a show-stopping freestyle dance.

Along with the the finalists’ dances, the episode featured a performance from Chmerkovskiy and Gomez to “Pink Pony Club” and an Argentine tango performed by former pro Mark Ballas and co-judge Derek Hough.

Graziadei and Johnson’s finale performances

Graziadei’s and Johnson’s redemption dance was a cha-cha to “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

It earned a score of 30/30.

Then, for their final dance of the season, the pair performed a tennis-themed freestyle dance to “Canned Heat.”

Their freestyle received a score of 29/30.

Graziadei and Johnson’s total score between the semifinals and finals was 117.

Who was the runner-up?

Olympic rugby player and social media sensation Ilona Maher took second place with her partner, Alan Bersten.

For their redemption dance, the two performed a jive to “Shake A Tail Feather.”

The dance received 27 points out of 30.

For their freestyle, Maher and Bersten danced to “Femininomenon.”

Their freestyle performance earned a perfect score.

Maher and Bersten’s total score between the semifinals and finals was 114.

How did the other 3 finalists place?

Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, took third place, with a total score of 118.

With a total score of 112, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth.

In fifth place was former NFL player Danny Amendola and his partner, Witney Carson. They had a total score of 110.

Here’s a look at the freestyle dances that Kinney, Nedoroscik and Amendola performed:

Kinney and Armstrong

Kinney and Armstrong’s freestyle dance was to “Hellzapoppen” and “Move On Up.”

Their dance earned a score of 30 out of 30.

Nedoroscik and Arnold

For Nedoroscik and Arnold’s freestyle, they did a dance to “Viva La Vida,” which also received a perfect score.

Amendola and Carson

Dressed as Barbie and Ken, Carson and Amendola did their freestyle to “Pink” and “I’m Just Ken.”

The dance received 29 points out of 30.

Will Joey Graziadei tour with ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

After the show ended Tuesday night, it was announced that mirrorball winners Graziadei and Johnson will be a part of the upcoming “DWTS Live 2025 Tour!” according to Today.

They will be making appearances in select cities, as will finalists Maher and Kinney.

It was also announced Tuesday that Nedoroscik will be a co-host on the tour, per Today.

The tour starts in Virginia on Jan. 7, 2025, and will make stops in Salt Lake City on March 27 and 28 at the Eccles Theater.