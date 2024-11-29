A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman, "Carry-On" is only on Netflix. December 13.

Netflix has a large lineup of Christmas movies and shows this season, which features rom-coms like “Hot Frosty” and “Meet Me Next Christmas,” and a new animated feature titled “That Christmas.”

And this holiday season, alongside heartwarming family movies and Christmas rom-coms, the streamer is also releasing two Christmas thrillers: the movie “Carry-On” and a series titled “Black Doves.”

Traditionally, Christmas movies and TV shows are cozy and inspiring. They’re unexpected romances, nostalgic comedies or stories of incredible Christmas miracles.

“Carry-On” and “Black Doves,” on the other hand, are set to be action packed and tense with high stakes.

‘Carry On’

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful for anyone, since airports are packed with people in a rush and there’s a high chance of delays or cancellations due to weather.

In the new Netflix movie “Carry-On,” that airport anxiety is raised to a whole new level when a young TSA agent faces his most challenging day on the job yet.

The movie follows TSA agent Ethan, played by Taron Egerton, as he “fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight,” per Netflix.

“Carry-On” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who specializes in one-location thrillers such as “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”

This new movie takes place entirely within an airport.

Jason Bateman also stars in the movie as the villain, and the cast also includes Sofia Carson who plays Ethan’s girlfriend, according to Netflix.

“Carry-On” releases on Netflix on Dec. 13 and is rated PG-13.

‘Black Doves’

Presented as a spy thriller, “Black Doves” promises to “offer up high-stakes global intrigue as well as plenty of British wit, knife fights, and holiday (or anti-holiday?) cheer,” according to Netflix.

The series stars Keira Knightley as Helen, who works for a private espionage company, and Ben Whishaw who plays Sam Young, an old friend of Helen’s who is also an assassin.

According to Netflix, “when a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth and vengeance.”

“Black Doves” releases on Dec. 5 and the six-part series is rated TV-MA.

Best Christmas thrillers

These two Christmas thrillers are not the first of their kind, as there have been plenty of other movies and TV shows set during Christmas time that aren’t exactly heartwarming.

Said movies include spy thrillers, action movies, psychological thrillers and even Christmas horror movies.

One of the most popular of these types of movies is “Die Hard,” which is set during a holiday party. There’s a long, ongoing debate over whether it should actually be defined as a “Christmas movie.”

Other Christmas action movies include “Reindeer Games” and “Violent Night.”

Among the Christmas Horror movies that have been released over the years are “Black Christmas” and “Krampus.”