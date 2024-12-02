"The Voice" coaches Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg on the set of "The Voice" during the Playoff round. Season 26 of "The Voice" is now down to a top eight.

In a season featuring two first-time coaches and two unexpected dropouts, “The Voice” has finally reached the live portion of the competition.

The top eight singers remaining in Season 26 will perform live for viewers’ votes Monday night, with the hope of getting closer to claiming the $100,000 prize and a record deal.

Here’s a look at who’s in the top eight — and how to cast your votes.

Who are the top 8 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2024?

As the Deseret News previously reported, these are the top eight singers on “The Voice”:

‘The Voice’ 2024: How to vote for the top 8 singers

Per NBC.com, there are two ways to vote for your favorite top eight singer on “The Voice”:

Viewers will be able to vote overnight following the Dec. 2 episode. The voting window begins at 6 p.m. MST on Dec. 2 and ends at 5 a.m. MST on Dec. 3.

Viewers are limited to one vote per email address per voting method, according to NBC.com.

During a one-hour episode Tuesday night, “The Voice” will reveal the top five singers headed to the season finale.

The show will first reveal the top four, with the bottom four then competing for the Instant Save vote — it’s just a five-minute voting window during the episode, so viewers need to be quick.

The winner of the Instant Save vote will round out the top five.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ top 8 performances

“The Voice” top eight round airs Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. MST on NBC. The one-hour results show airs the following night at 7 p.m.

Part one of the Season 26 finale — featuring performances from the top five — will air Dec. 9. The show will crown its newest winner on Dec. 10.