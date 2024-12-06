A still from the animated film "Elio," set to release in theaters on June 13, 2025.

The 2025 box office has plenty of remakes and sequels coming its way, including the latest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise, another “Captain America” movie and live action remakes of films like “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Snow White.”

But there are a few movies coming out next year that will show us something we haven’t seen on the big screen before.

Here is a look at the 2025 movies that are bringing something new to movie theaters.

All eight of these movies have not yet been rated.

New movies coming in 2025

‘Black Bag’

Release date: March 14, 2025

Starring: Regé-Jean Page, Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and others

Plot details for this upcoming spy thriller have yet to be released, but its star-studded cast is set to create something entertaining and thrilling.

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Release date: April 4, 2025

Starring: Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and others

Based on the popular video game “Minecraft,” this new movie stars Jack Black as “Steve,” the game’s protagonist.

Most of the plot details haven’t been released yet, but the movie promises to be fun for kids who love “Minecraft.”

‘The Salt Path’

Release date: April 25, 2025

Starring: Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs

“The Salt Path” is based on the book of the same name by Raynor Winn.

The book tells the story of a couple who go on a great journey along the coast of England after receiving heartbreaking health news.

‘Elio’

Release date: June 13, 2025

Starring: Yonas Asunsion Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, Zoe Saldana and others

Pixar’s next feature film “Elio” tells the story of “an 11-year-old boy accidentally becoming the intergalactic ambassador for the earth after being beamed up by aliens,” according to British GQ.

‘F1′

Release date: June 27, 2025

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Simone Ashley and others

Produced by seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, “F1″ stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who has rejoined the sport to help mentor his younger teammate.

Parts of the movie were filmed at real Formula One races, and it is expected to feature appearances from drivers such as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

‘Michael’

Release date: Oct. 3, 2025

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and others

This biopic covering the life of Michael Jackson, and it stars the pop superstar’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role. The original release date of the film was set for April 18 but it got moved back to Oct. 3.

The movie is set to feature 30 songs.

‘In The Grey’

Release date: TBA

Starring: Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosamund Pike and others

“In The Grey” follows “a group who operates in the middle of criminality and the law,” according to GQ.

‘Hamnet’

Release date: TBA

Starring: Paul Mescal, Maggie O’Farrell and others

Based on the bestselling historical fiction novel by Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet” tells the story of William Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes, “as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her only son,” according to Deadline.