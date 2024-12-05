A still from Disney's "Snow White," set to release on March 21, 2025. Next year’s most anticipated moves include a few Marvel flicks, plus a ton of live-action remakes.

In 2024, an influx of sequels, prequels and franchises hits theaters — and 2025 will be no different.

Next year’s most anticipated moves include a few Marvel flicks and a ton of live-action remakes.

Here’s a list of the biggest movies coming out in 2025.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Release date: Feb. 14, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and others

After 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel fans will finally see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) take up Captain America’s mantle on the big screen.

In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam will find himself embroiled in an international incident — which includes Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), a.k.a. Red Hulk.

‘Paddington in Peru’

Release date: Feb. 14, 2025

Rated: PG

Starring: Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Olivia Coleman, Hugh Bonneville, Antonio Banderas and others

The franchise’s third installment, “Paddington in Peru,” follows Paddington (Ben Whishaw) and the Browns as they visit Paddington’s aunt, Lucy, in Peru. Once there, they embark on a wild adventure in the Amazon jungle.

‘Black Bag’

Release date: March 14, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Regé-Jean Page, Pierce Brosnan and others

Not much is yet known about the star-studded film — only that it promises to be thrilling spy drama, and it’s directed by Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

‘Snow White’

Release date: March 21, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and others

After multiple controversies, the live-action version of “Snow White” is finally coming out. Rachel Zegler plays Snow White and Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in this live-action reimagining of the classic Disney movie.

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Release date: April 4, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black and others

Based on the wildly popular game Minecraft, “A Minecraft Movie” boasts a stacked cast, but the plot has been kept under wraps.

Regardless, the movie is bound to keep your Minecraft-loving kids entertained.

‘Thunderbolts*’

Release date: May 5, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Harrison Ford and others

Marvel’s second film of the year, “Thunderbolts*” brings together a ragtag group of villains — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and others — to carry out a mission for the government.

‘Lilo & Stitch’

Release date: May 23, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Zach Galifianakis and others

“Lilo & Stich,” another live-action remake in a long list of live-action remakes, comes out next spring.

The film follows Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and her sister, Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong), when their lives are thrown into chaos upon discovering an alien named stitch, who crash-landed on their island.

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Release date: May 23, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Tom Cruise, Haley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and others

The eighth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) after the events of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.”

After successfully getting both keys at the end of “Dead Reckoning,” “The Final Reckoning” will see Ethan attempting to stop the Entity.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Release date: May 30, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio and others

Not much is known about the next installment in the “Karate Kid” franchise, but Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will be reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han, respectively.

‘Elio’

Release date: June 13, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil and others

Pixar’s latest film is about Elio (Yonas Kibreab) an outcast with a killer imagination, who gets mistakenly beamed up into space — and mistaken for the ambassador of Earth.

As Elio forms bonds with the aliens, he learns more about himself — and who he’s meant to be.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Release date: June 13, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler and others

“How to Train Your Dragon” is yet another beloved franchise getting the live-action treatment.

The new live-action film follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), the misfit son of the fierce clan leader Stoick (Gerard Butler), as he befriends a dragon — and defies his clan’s expectations.

‘28 Years Later’

Release date: June 20, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Cillian Murphy Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell and others

The third installment of the “28 Days Later” franchise is called “28 Years Later.” Not much is known about it — but there are guaranteed to be lots of zombies.

‘M3GAN 2.0′

Release date: June 27, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, Violet McGraw and others

After the quirky horror phenomenon that was “M3GAN,” fans are likely eager to see the sequel — but not much has been revealed about the plot.

‘F1′

Release date: June 27, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who’s convinced to come out of retirement to mentor Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris), a driving prodigy.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Release date: July 2, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Scarlett Johanson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and others

The “Jurassic Park” franchise continues. We don’t know much about the plot of “Jurassic World Rebirth” — only that it will follow a woman and her family as they’re trapped on the dinosaur-infested island.

‘Superman’

Release date: July 11, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Nicholas Hoult and others

Seven years after we saw Henry Cavill as Superman, DC is bringing us yet another “Superman” film — with a new Clark Kent.

This time, David Corenswet will play the superhero, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

‘The Smurfs Movie’

Release date: July 18, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spence and others

The Smurfs are making a comeback — this time, in a musical.

Rihanna is set to head the latest Smurfs movie as Smurfette, and she’s announced that she’ll be writing and performing new original songs for the film.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Release date: July 25, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn and others

The highly-anticipated Fantastic Four movie is finally coming to theaters next year.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” — the third iteration of comic — takes place in a 1960s, retro-futuristic world, where the Fantastic Four must protect the world from being destroyed by Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

‘The Bad Guys 2′

Release date: Aug. 1, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz and others

“The Bad Guys 2″ is a follow up to 2022’s “The Bad Guys.” We don’t know much about it other than that most of the original cast is returning, plus a few additions.

‘The Naked Gun’

Release date: Aug. 1, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Liam Neeson, Paul Walter Hauser, Pamela Anderson and others

Based on the spoof-comedy franchise from the 80’s and 90’s, which included one TV series and three movies, “The Naked Gun” is getting a reboot, with Liam Neeson at the helm.

‘Michael’

Release date: Oct. 3, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo and others

Michael Jackson is getting the biopic treatment. “Michael” will follow the life of the iconic pop star, with Jaafar Jackson — the real-life nephew of Jackson — in the starring role.

‘TRON: Ares’

Release date: Oct. 10, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Cameron Monaghan, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges and others

We don’t know much about the third installment to the “TRON” franchise yet — only that Jared Leto will star as an A.I. program that must go to the human world in order to carry out his mission.

‘Now You See Me 3′

Release date: Nov. 14, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Rosamund Pike and others

The “Now You See” me franchise continues — with all of its stars set to return, plus some new faces.

Not much has been revealed about the plot, but “Now You See Me 3″ is guaranteed to be full of fun twists and turns.

‘Wicked: Part Two’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked." | Universal Pictures

Release date: Nov. 21, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and others

After the wild success of “Wicked: Part 1,” fans will have to see “Wicked: Part 2″ until November 2025.

The film will closely follow the second act of the musical, with all the stars of the first film returning.

‘Zootopia 2′

Release date: Nov. 26, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin and others

Nine years after “Zootopia” first came out, the successful animated film is finally getting a sequel.

While we don’t know much about “Zootopia 2,” Jason Batemen and Ginnifer Goodwin are set to reprise their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hops.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Release date: Dec. 19, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh and others

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” will continue James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family exploring the wild planet of Pandora.

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’

Release date: Dec. 19, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated

Starring: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown and others

Spongebob, the iconic yellow sponge is getting another deep-sea adventure on the big screen. We don’t know much about the plot, but it will likely be a film the whole family will enjoy.