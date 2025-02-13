This image released by Warner Bros. Home Video shows actors Tom Hanks, left, and Meg Ryan in a scene from the romantic comedy "You've Got Mail," directed, co-written and co-produced by Nora Ephron.

Sometime during the mid-2010s, the quantity of praiseworthy romantic comedies took a significant nosedive. Romantic comedy, or rom-com, production hasn’t entirely ceased — but the golden age of rom-coms is over.

Hugh Grant and Tom Hanks have almost entirely quit making them. Meg Ryan’s latest attempts at the genre were disappointing. And modern moviegoers prefer franchise films over original stories.

Fans of the rom-com enjoyed decades of steady production of the genre, but interest has dwindled.

“The golden age of romantic comedy arrived in the 1990s. Romantic comedies helped create careers, particularly among actresses, and much of the appeal of some of these films were recognizable faces on movie posters,” according to a report from Reuters.

“The early 2000s brought the peak of the romantic comedy,” the report continues. “By the 2010s, romantic comedies had largely stopped seeing as much success as in the decades prior.”

In 2024, not a single romantic comedy made it into the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year, per Box Office Mojo. It was the same for 2023, 2022 and 2021.

But rather than mourn the genre’s waning popularity, let’s live in the past for a moment.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, enjoy scrolling through our ranking of the 30 best rom-coms of the 1990s.

30. ‘Blast from the Past’ (1999)

After living 35 years in a bomb shelter with his wacky parents, naive Adam Webber (Brendan Fraser) emerges into 1990s Los Angeles.

While adjusting to modern life, Adam meets street-smart Eve (Alicia Silverstone), who helps him navigate the complexities of the contemporary world.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

29. ‘The American President’ (1995)

Widowed U.S. President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) is aspiring for reelection when he catches feelings for environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening).

As their romance captures the attention of intense public and political scrutiny, Andrew must confront the challenges of balancing his budding relationship with his high-stakes political position.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

28. ‘The Truth About Cats and Dogs’ (1996)

In this modern twist on “Cyrano de Bergerac,” radio host Abby Barnes (Janeane Garofalo) enlists her beautiful friend Noelle (Uma Thurman) to masquerade as her when a charming caller, Brian (Ben Chaplin), asks to meet.

Noelle poses as Abby on a date with Brian — spinning a web of misunderstandings. Brian tries to understand why his date is so different than the woman he met over the phone while Abby struggles to confess the truth.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

27. ‘Sliding Doors’ (1998)

Helen Quilley (Gwyneth Paltrow) unknowingly experiences two parallel realities dictated by the split-second chance of catching or missing a train home.

In one universe, she discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity, sparking newfound independence and an improved life. In the other, she remains in the dark but becomes miserable when she suspects her boyfriend is cheating.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

26. ‘One Fine Day’ (1996)

Overworked single parents Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Jack Taylor (George Clooney) are thrown together when their kids miss the bus for a school field trip.

Forced to collaborate, they strike a deal to split babysitting duties amid their hectic schedules, only to discover that managing kids — and their growing connection — is more challenging than anticipated.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

25. ‘It Could Happen to You’ (1994)

When kind-hearted New York cop Charlie Lang (Nicolas Cage) finds himself without a tip for waitress Yvonne Biasi (Bridget Fonda), he offers to split his potential lottery winnings with her instead.

When he wins the jackpot, Charlie sticks to his promise, creating a media frenzy which alters both their lives and leads to an unexpected romance.

Where to watch: Pluto TV

24. ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

Cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) is trapped in a time loop, endlessly repeating the quirky Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

With each new day, Phil has an opportunity to reexamine his life, improve his cynical attitude and create a genuine connection with his charming producer, Rita (Andie MacDowell).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

23. ‘Reality Bites’ (1994)

After college graduation, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) creates a documentary capturing the challenges of launching a career and navigating meaningful relationships.

As nerdy career-man Michael (Ben Stiller) woos her with promises of televising her work, Lelaina finds herself torn between her burgeoning feelings for him and the intense chemistry with Troy (Ethan Hawke), her brooding best friend wrestling with an existential crisis.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

22. ‘Runaway Bride’ (1999)

Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) is infamous for leaving grooms at the altar — earning herself the moniker “runaway bride.”

When a big-city journalist (Richard Gere) decides to cover her story, he delves into her past three escapes, only to find himself unexpectedly falling for the elusive bride.

Where to watch: Paramount+, MGM+

21. ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993)

After losing his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) relocates to Seattle in hopes of a fresh start. His son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), calls a talk-radio show in a heartfelt attempt to find his father a new wife, capturing the attention of journalist Annie Reed (Meg Ryan).

Though she’s engaged, Annie becomes inexplicably drawn to Sam and uses her investigative skills to learn more about him, leading her to question her feelings for her fiancé.

Where to watch: MGM+

20. ‘French Kiss’ (1995)

When Kate (Meg Ryan) discovers her fiancé is in love with another woman, she impulsively flies to France to reclaim his heart.

Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself seated next to Luc (Kevin Kline), a charming French thief who pulls Kate into his own nefarious plans.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

19. ‘As Good as it Gets’ (1997)

An antisocial, obsessive-compulsive writer, Melvin (Jack Nicholson), finds his structured life disrupted when his favorite waitress (Helen Hunt) at the local diner takes time off to care for her ill child.

Melvin begins to soften when he is asked to care for injured neighbor’s dog — paving way for experiences that forge unexpected relationships.

Where to watch: MGM+

18. ‘The Wedding Singer’ (1998)

Heartbroken after being left at the altar, wedding singer Robbie (Adam Sandler) struggles to move on as his work constantly reminds him of his traumatic past.

Yet, when he crosses paths with the delightful Julia (Drew Barrymore), who enlists his help in planning her wedding, Robbie begins to discover that his own second chance at love might be right in front of him.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

17. ‘Housesitter’ (1992)

After architect Newton Davis’ (Steve Martin) dream proposal is rejected, his meticulously designed future home remains empty — until a charming waitress (Goldie Hawn) steps in, claiming it as her own and posing as his girlfriend, sparking a series of unexpected twists.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

16. ‘Ever After: A Cinderella Story’ (1998)

In this “Cinderella” retelling, Danielle (Drew Barrymore) defies her grim circumstances as a young woman forced into servitude by her domineering stepmother (Anjelica Huston), who is obsessed with advancing her own daughters' prospects.

Danielle’s fortunes take a turn when she encounters the charming Prince Henry (Dougray Scott).

Where to watch: Disney+

15. ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding' (1997)

Childhood friends Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) vowed to marry each other if at 28 they were both still single.

In the days before Julianne’s 28th birthday, Michael reveals he’s engaged to charming 20-year-old Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). Realizing her true feelings for Michael, Julianne sets out to sabotage the approaching wedding.

Where to watch: Paramount+

14. ‘She’s All That' (1999)

Campus heartthrob Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) seems to have it all — the charisma, social status, good looks — but his reputation takes a blow when his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe), dumps him for a tacky reality TV star.

Desperate to reclaim his status, Zach bets he can transform his dorky classmate, Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), into the next prom queen.

Where to watch: Paramount+

13. ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996)

A savvy sports agent, Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise), follows his conscience and writes a candid, company-wide manifesto that costs him his job.

Determined to rebuild, he partners with loyal single mother Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger) and starts his own agency. As they juggle the challenges of entrepreneurship, it sparks an unexpected romance.

“Jerry Maguire” is rated R for language and some sexual content.

Where to watch: Paramount+

12. ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ (1993)

In this adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy, two simultaneous love stories unfold as adversaries Beatrice (Emma Thompson) and Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) exchange clever mockeries which mask their deepening affection.

Meanwhile young lovers Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) and Hero (Kate Beckinsale) face challenges caused by misunderstanding and deception.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

11. ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1999)

Young playwright William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) is plagued by writer’s block, urgently seeking a muse.

He finds inspiration in a young, spirited noblewoman, Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow), igniting a passionate affair that fuels the creation of one of his greatest plays.

Where to watch: MGM+, Paramount+

10. ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990)

Edward (Richard Gere), a wealthy businessman, hires vivacious Hollywood Boulevard call girl Vivian (Julia Roberts) to accompany him for a week of social events.

Their transactional relationship evolves into an unexpected romance, challenging their views on life and love.

“Pretty Woman” is rated R for sexuality.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video

9. ‘Never Been Kissed’ (1999)

A baby-faced editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Josie Gellar (Drew Barrymore), is assigned to get the scoop on the happenings at a local high school — while disguised as a student. Josie is still haunted by her own high school experience, but finds her way into the school’s popular clique.

While still impersonating a high schooler, Josie falls for the charming English teacher (Michael Vartan), complicating her investigation.

Where to watch: Disney+

8. ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995)

Lucy (Sandra Bullock) lives a quiet existence as a transit worker in Chicago. Her life takes a U-turn when she pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), off the train tracks, saving him from an oncoming train.

Peter is diagnosed with a coma. While visiting his bedside, Peter’s family is led to believe Lucy is his fiancée. Lucy is invited to stay with Peter’s family as she masquerades as his soon-to-be bride.

But Lucy’s charade gets even messier when she develops feelings for Peter’s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman).

Where to watch: Disney+

7. ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994)

Charles (Hugh Grant) blames his hopeless love life on bad luck. At a wedding, Charles meets a charming American woman, Carrie (Andie MacDowell), and becomes convinced his luck has finally turned.

But when Carrie returns home to the U.S., Charles fears his chances with her are over — until the pair unexpectedly reconnect at a series of weddings.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” is rated R for language and some sexuality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. ‘Sabrina’ (1995)

Since childhood, Sabrina (Julia Ormond) has harbored feelings for David (Greg Kinnear), the playboy son of the wealthy family Sabrina’s father works for.

Following an extended stay in Paris, Sabrina returns as the fashionable and confident type of woman who can catch David’s attention.

The pair begin spending time together, but Linus (Harrison Ford), David’s older brother, disapproves of the relationship. In his efforts to split them up, Linus falls for Sabrina.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

5. ‘Notting Hill’ (1999)

Everything changes for William (Hugh Grant) — a bookstore owner in Notting Hill, London — when major movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) steps into his bookshop.

Their chance encounter evolves into a full-scale love affair, but as the pair grow closer, they see just how different their lives are.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. ‘Sense and Sensibility’ (1995)

Adapted from Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name, “Sense and Sensibility,” sisters Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne Dashwood (Kate Winslet) take contrasting approaches to romance.

Elinor’s dreams of a relationship with Edward Ferrars (Hugh Grant) are hampered by a previous engagement, while Marianne struggles to pick between charming John Willoughby (Greg Wise) and older Colonel Brandon (Alan Rickman).

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

3. ‘Clueless’ (1995)

Alicia Silverstone, left, Brittany Murphy, center, and Stacey Dash star in "Clueless" (1995). | Paramount Pictures

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) reigns over her Beverly Hills high school’s social pyramid. In an attempt to leverage her popularity for good, Cher befriends a hopelessly out-of-style new student, Tai (Brittany Murphy), and gives her a hip new look.

But when Tai supersedes Cher in popularity, Cher discovers her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) may have been right about how clueless she is — and catches feelings for him.

Where to watch: Paramount+

2. ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) is eager to get involved in the dating scene at her high school, but her uber-strict father will only let her date if her loner sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), does. But Kat’s man-hating tendencies leave Bianca with little hope.

Desperate to get her way, Bianca conspires to coax her sister into falling for a mysterious new student, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger).

Where to watch: Disney+

1. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

While struggling to keep her small bookshop in New York afloat, Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) develops a feud with Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a chain bookstore putting her shop at risk of closure.

When they meet anonymously online, Kathleen and Joe develop a romantic virtual relationship despite remaining business rivals.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+