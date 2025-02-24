A few months after his first victory on “The Voice” as a coach, Michael Buble is back in his red swivel chair looking for a second win.

Here’s a look at the contestants Buble — who is the only returning coach for Season 27 — is hoping will help him secure back-to-back victories.

Note: This article will be updated throughout the season.

‘The Voice’ 2025: Who is on Team Michael Buble?

Kaiya Hamilton

Kaiya Hamilton received high praise from all of the “Voice” coaches following her performance of Coco Jones’ “ICU” during the audition round.

John Legend, one of the more selective coaches, even called it “some of the best singing we’ve heard today.”

“You’re really good, Kaiya,” the coach said.

But in the end, the 26-year-old singer from Atlanta had her pick between Buble and Kelsea Ballerini. She ultimately chose to join Buble, who said he could envision her winning the competition.

“You have a beautiful voice,” Buble said. “You have the ability to do it all. It just makes me so excited that I might have the opportunity to work with someone like you so that we could give you what you need to execute and to become the champion of ’The Voice.‘”

Kameron Jaso

“The Voice” hasn’t aired much of Kameron Jaso’s performances this season (so far), but the singer won Buble over with his “really gentle and pure voice” following a performance of Niall Horan’s “This Town” during the blind audition round.

“I have a really funny feeling there’s going to be a few coaches that might be kicking themselves a little later,” Buble said after Jaso joined his team.

Most recently, Jaso won the Battle round to advance to the Knockouts.

Dimitrius Graham

Dimitrius Graham may have looked familiar to some “Voice” viewers — he was a top 10 finalist on Season 17 of “American Idol.”

For his “Voice” debut, the 33-year-old singer from Baltimore performed “Get You” by Daniel Cesar (ft. Kali Uchis) and won over both Buble and Ballerini.

“I’m really inspired by you — really, really inspired by your voice — and I think that is a blessing," Ballerini told the singer, adding that she wants to continue discovering and bringing out the best in his voice.

But Graham, who grew up singing in church and has dabbled in styles ranging from classical opera to gospel to soul/R&B, ultimately chose to join Buble’s team.

Adam David

Adam David secured a spot on Buble’s team by default when no other coach turned around during his soulful interpretation of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way” — a rendition that had Buble singing along.

“Thank you guys, thank you!” Buble exclaimed to his fellow coaches when he realized he wouldn’t have to put up a fight for the 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“You have a character voice, you have absolute control. You are perfect,” Buble told David, praising his unique style. “I hope that I will bring you as much joy as you’re going to bring me every single time we work together and I hear you sing.”

Barry Jean Fontenot

“We should all turn around,” “Voice” coach Adam Levine declared at one point during Barry Jean Fontenot’s blind audition.

But in the end, only Buble turned around during Fontenot’s soulful performance of The Temptations' “I Wish It Would Rain.”

But, as “Voice” host Carson Daly told Fontenot’s family backstage, all it takes is one chair turn to make it on the show.

All of the coaches praised Fontenot’s vocal style. John Legend, who is particularly selective when it comes to picking singers for his team, told Fontenot he had an “honesty” to his voice.

“I think that’s an important gift to have as a singer, but also as a storyteller,” Legend said.

“I really liked your voice a lot, man,” Levine added. “You are one of those singers that could do less and get away with it.”

But for all of the praise, Fontenot ended up on Buble’s team by default — much to the delight of the second-time coach.

“I’m so happy that I turned, I’m so happy that they didn’t,” Buble said. “There is something in that tone that I’m so in love with. I think I’ve got an incredible artist.”

Carlos Santiago

Carlos Santiago picked a big song for his blind audition: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting.”

The ambitious move paid off — after his performance, the singer, who is originally from Puerto Rico, had his pick between coaches Buble and Levine.

As he spoke with the coaches, Santiago shared that he’s been singing since he was 3, and that he is currently a voice instructor at Lipscomb University in Nashville — where Ballerini happened to study.

After some deliberation, Santiago picked Buble to be his coach.

“When I’m your coach, it’s a full-time job for me. It really is,” Buble said. “It’s a friendship. But my job is to get the best out of you.”

Divighn

Divighn was putting on a show well before any of the coaches turned around during his blind audition, dancing energetically across the stage as he performed James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).”

By the time the performance came to a close, the 33-year-old singer from California had his pick between Ballerini and Buble — though he also received high praise from the other coaches.

Legend called it a “perfect performance,” while Levine said the singer deserved to be on “The Voice.”

Even though Ballerini told Divighn she had goosebumps from his very first note, and praised him for being a great performer and singer, Divighn ended up selecting Buble to be his coach.

“Of course, it’s ambitious when you sing a song from one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” Buble said. “I think you’re an entertainer, my friend.”

Jadyn Cree

Jadyn Cree is likely familiar to fans of “The Voice”: Her father, Bryan Oleson, placed third on Season 25 of the show, going all the way to the finale as a member of Legend’s team.

Legend didn’t turn around for Cree, who sang Paramore’s “Still Into You” for her audition, but he still complimented the performance.

“That was such a cool vocal,” the “All of Me” singer said. “I mean, your voice stands out, and it pierces through in a way that makes it grab people’s attention.”

Levine, meanwhile, said he regretted not turning around for the singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, noting that her vocal style was reminiscent of female artists from the ‘90s pop era.

“I feel like I missed out because I think you’re going to really go far on this show,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “There’s nobody like you.”

Ultimately Cree, who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she is part of an ‘80s cover band, had her pick between Ballerini and Buble. She ended up going with the coach seeking back-to-back wins.

“Jadyn, I think you’re a star,” Buble said. “You have so much light pouring out of you.”

Ricardo Moreno

“The Voice” coaches believed Ricardo Moreno was such a good fit for Buble that they didn’t bother turning around.

The contestant, who performed Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” was clearly interested in traditional pop standards — Buble’s wheelhouse — and sang the second half of the song in Spanish (Buble’s wife is from Argentina).

But when Buble didn’t turn around during the performance, Moreno’s time on “The Voice” appeared to be over.

After some reflection, Buble opted to use his replay button — a newer feature on “The Voice” that allows coaches to snag singers for their team even if they didn’t turn around initially during the blind audition.

Buble called the replay button “a second chance” for both contestants and coaches, and shared his excitement to have Moreno’s “distinct and different voice” on his team moving forward.