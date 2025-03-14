Forest spirit Aisling (voice of Christen Mooney) and Brendan (voice of Evan McGuire) are in "The Secret of Kells."

There’s no better way to embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day than to watch some movies about Irish history and traditions.

From “Irish Wish” to “Song of the Sea,” here are 13 of the best St. Patrick’s Day movies.

For the whole family

‘The Luck of the Irish’ (2001)

Rating: G

Where to watch: Disney+

In this Disney Channel Original movie, Kyle Johnson (Ryan Merriman) is one lucky kid, until one day, his lucky streak seems to come to an end.

After his hair turns orange and his ears change shape, Kyle learns that his family tree has leprechauns in its branches. For him, being a teenager just became a whole lot harder.

‘The Secret of Kells’ (2009)

Rating: G

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed animated movies of all time, “The Secret of Kells” will take you to medieval Ireland on an adventure like you’ve never before experienced.

In the movie, 12-year-old Brendan (Evan McGuire) is faced with a task of finishing the legendary Book of Kells. In order to do so, he will have to face his deepest fears and dangerous foes in an enchanted forest full of mystical creatures, according to IMDb.

‘Song of the Sea’ (2014)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Irish and Scottish legends come to life in this animated film. It shows a young girl, Saoirse (Lucy O’Connell), who is the last of the selkies — women who can transform into seals — according to IMDb.

After escaping from their Granny’s home in the city, Saoirse and her brother, Ben (David Rawle), find themselves tasked with freeing fairies and saving the spirit world, per IMDb.

‘Wolfwalkers’ (2020)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video

Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey) is a young hunter who travels to Ireland with her father (Sean Bean) to help take out the last wolf pack.

However, the trip changes when she encounters a wolfwalker — someone who transforms into a wolf at night. It becomes her mission to save the last of the wolves.

‘Luck’ (2022)

Rating: G

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Are you looking for good luck this March? Well so is Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada) in this animated film.

It seems like misfortune follows Sam wherever she goes. However, when she loses a lucky penny, she discovers the Land of Luck and then is tasked with saving good luck for everyone in the world.

Romantic Comedies

‘P.S. I Love You’ (2007)

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

After her husband Gerry (Gerard Butler) passes away, Holly (Hilary Swank) begins to receive letters from him that he prepared as a way to help her move forward after his death.

How is this a St. Patrick’s Day movie? Well, according to IMDb, it was a country road in Ireland that brought the couple together, and Gerry’s letters eventually lead Holly back there again.

‘Leap Year’ (2010)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This might be a movie about leap day, but it feels like a movie to watch in March.

Anna (Amy Adams) is a woman who is always in control. But when she is convinced by her father (John Lithgow) to propose to her boyfriend (Adam Scott) on leap day, a trip to Dublin gets a little bit out of control.

‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ (2020)

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Max

You won’t want to miss out on this Irish love story or its stand out cast, including Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm.

According to IMDb, the movie shows the stubborn Rosemary (Blunt) in love with her neighbor, Anthony (Dornan). A family land dispute makes it harder for the two lovers to meet in the middle.

‘Finding You’ (2021)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When an accomplished violinist, Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid), is told she lacks passion when she plays, her mother suggests she travel to Ireland on an exchange program.

While in Ireland, Finley crosses paths with a famous actor, Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), and the unlikely pair begin to fall in love. But it turns out romance is not as easy as it often looks in the movies.

‘Irish Wish’ (2024)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly in this romantic comedy. Maddie is in love with the man marrying one of her best friends.

After making the trip to Ireland for the wedding, Maddie finds herself on an ancient wishing stone that gives her the life she always wanted, but is it actually all she imagined it would be?

Related The 5 new Hallmark movies coming in March 2025

Period dramas

‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1998)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Tubi

Meryl Streep stars in this wild tale of five sisters living in rural Ireland in the 1930s.

According to IMDb, the movie shows a young boy telling the tale of living with his unmarried mother and four aunts as they strive to support each other. But when their brother, Jack (Michael Gambon), and the boy’s father, Gerry (Rhys Ifans), come into town, things start to get chaotic.

‘Brooklyn’ (2015)

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Hulu or Disney+

In this period drama, Saoirse Ronan stars as Eilis Lacey, an Irish immigrant in the 1950s. She travels to Brooklyn, New York, looking for better opportunities.

But when heartbreaking news from home reaches her, she becomes faced with a choice between two countries and the loved ones she has in them, according to IMDb.

‘Belfast’ (2021)

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Peacock

Take a journey back in time to Belfast in 1969 in this film with Caitriona Balefe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench and Jude Hill.

Based on true events, the movie shows 9-year-old Buddy (Hill) and his family navigating a violent sectarian conflict, per IMDb.