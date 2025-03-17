The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago.

Today marks the 63rd anniversary of Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition of transforming the Chicago River green. Crowds gather along the riverbanks to watch the magic happen — a ritual of history and celebration.

Plumbers have dyed the Chicago River green since 1962, though the tradition was not always an act of celebration — it began as a cleanup effort.



The green dye was first used to trace sewage leaks, as an attempt to clean up the waterway, the Deseret News previously reported. It was Mayor Richard J. Daley who later turned the practice into a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Plumbers use an orange powder to turn the river into a vibrant emerald green. One boat disperses the powder, while another stirs the water to mix it in. The process creates the iconic color that has become synonymous with the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

It only takes a matter of minutes for the color of the river to transform, with the color lasting a couple of days, per the Deseret News.

Those who attended the event shared their footage to social media, capturing the festivities kickstarting the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

If you can’t make it to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, Chicago might be the next best place to celebrate.