People exit the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street after watching a film inside during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2025.

After more than 40 years in Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is officially moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027, the Sundance Institute announced on Thursday.

“After a thoughtful and thorough process to identify the future location of the Sundance Film Festival, today the nonprofit Sundance Institute’s Board of Trustees is proud to announce that Boulder, Colorado, will become the Festival’s home beginning in 2027,” the Institute said.

Over a year ago, the Sundance Film Institute announced that it was considering relocating the festival from Park City when its contract ended in 2027, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

How fans are reacting to the new host city

Film fans on social media have shared mixed emotions about Sundance’s big move.

Some fans are reminiscing about the festival’s Utah roots as the festival’s Park City era comes to an end.

Some said the change is the final straw in the downfall of the festival.

But some Sundance fans believe a change in scenery might be exactly what the festival needs.

Some movie fans in Los Angeles have expressed disappointment about the change as traveling to Boulder is less accessible. They’re questioning if the festival will succeed in a new city.

Here are some other reactions to the news from X: