This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked."

“Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and director Jon M. Chu appeared at the annual CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week to tease footage from the upcoming second half of the story — “Wicked: For Good.”

“This movie takes us past the point where the girl in the blue gingham dress from Kansas drops in,” Chu told the CinemaCon audience, in reference to Dorothy of “The Wizard of Oz,” per Variety.

Erivo, Grande and Chu appeared at the convention as part of Universal Pictures’ presentation of upcoming releases, including “Wicked: For Good,” per People. The trio briefly chatted with the audience about “Wicked” before presenting a teaser trailer for “Wicked: For Good” — which has not been shared with the public yet.

“It’s been quite a year since we joined you here last time, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support,” Grande told the audience, per Variety. Erivo added, “And we get to do it all again.”

“No matter what they go through they know they have been changed for good,” Erivo and Grande told the audience in unison before the trailer rolled, per Entertainment Weekly.

The trailer features scenes of Elphaba “studying up on the sacred text known as the Grimmerie, while Glinda can be seen adjusting her crown as she’s taken under the wing of the Wizard and Madame Morrible,” per Variety.

“You’re the only friend I’ve ever had,” Elphaba tells Glinda in the trailer, per Variety.

Glinda responds, “And I’ve had so many friends, but you’re the only one that mattered.”

The outlet also reported scenes of Glinda and Fiyero’s wedding featured in the trailer as well as glimpses of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion making their way to meet the Wizard.

“Wicked: For Good” has already completed filming and production. Parts 1 and 2 of “Wicked” were filmed simultaneously and wrapped production at the same time, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

“Wicked,” which raked in more than $473 million in domestic ticket sales, became the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time and the third-highest grossing film of the year, per Box Office Mojo.

It was also nominated for 10 Oscars and took home two wins.

What is ‘Wicked: For Good’ about?

“Wicked: For Good″ will likely follow Act 2 of the stage production, just as “Wicked: Part 1″ was an adaptation of the first act of the “Wicked” stage production.

“If movie one is about choices, then movie two is about the consequences of those choices, and how even more complicated it gets,” Chu told the Deseret News last year.

The second installment of “Wicked” will pick up right where the first half left off.

“The first tells how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and the second tells how her best friend, Glinda, becomes authentically good,” producer Marc Platt explained in the production notes, per NBC.

Chu previously teased that Dorothy will have an expanded role in the second movie because her “presence is important” and she “plays a significant role in what will happen.”

He continued, “In movie one, it was important to let Dorothy be how you want her to be. I didn’t want to step on your images of whatever version of Dorothy you wanted her to be. ... But you’ll have to see movie two to know how far we go with her.”

When does ‘Wicked: For Good’ come out?

“Wicked: Part 2″ is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, Nov. 21 — just one year after “Wicked: Part 1″ landed in theaters, as previously reported by the Deseret News.