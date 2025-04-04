This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from "A Minecraft Movie."

The popular sandbox video game “Minecraft” has captivated players since its release in 2011 as they set off to craft anything they can imagine in the game’s vast world.

Now, crafters are headed to the theaters as “A Minecraft Movie” has officially been released, allowing fans to see the cubed world they’ve played in on the big screen.

Deseret News previously reported that the new movie was directed by Jared Hess, who also directed “Napoleon Dynamite,” and brought the same “dorkiness” of the 2004 movie to the new video game film.

But where the curly haired teen, Napoleon, was met with cheers at the Sundance Film Festival, according to Deseret News, critics had more mixed reviews for “A Minecraft Movie.”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." | Warner Bros. Pictures via the Associated Press

What have critics said about ‘A Minecraft Movie’?

Just missing the fresh status on the Tomatometer with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 47/100 on Metacritic, critics weren’t overly impressed with the new video game film.

“While it may not be a masterpiece,” said one critic on Rotten Tomatoes. “Its sheer sense of fun makes it an easy win for families looking for something to watch during the holidays.”

Another critic from The Hollywood Reporter said the film was a betrayal to “a core tenet of the game on which its based” due to its lack of inspiring imagination.

According to ScreenRant, good video game movies include “a good amount of adventure, sprinkled with heart, humor and genuinely good characters,” and that “A Minecraft Movie” failed to meet these criteria.

A main critic ScreenRant highlighted was the characters weren’t given enough time to really grow and that it consisted of empty adventures all throughout.

So while it might have not been the best movie of the year, many critics can agree that it is a movie that kids will enjoy more.

According to IGN, from throwback fashion to a location in Idaho, Hess’ “Napoleon Dynamite” roots shine through in various ways and where it is seen as “sweetly silly, even distinctive” for kids, it’s “a bit much” for an adult audience.

Danielle Brooks, from left, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black and Jason Momoa pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of "A Minecraft Movie" on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in London. | Scott A Garfitt, Invision via the Associated Press

How will audiences react to ‘A Minecraft Movie’?

Not much can be said about how audiences will feel about the new film quite yet, but Forbes feels that there’s still a chance for the blocky film to reach a billion dollars in the box office.

First, “Minecraft” is the best-selling game in history with millions of fans that won’t be looking to pick apart the cinematography or storyline. Seeing Jack Black and Jason Momoa bringing humor to a world they adore is enough, according to Forbes.

Second, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” had a critic score of 59% when it was first released, but received a remarkable 95% score from the audience and earned $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office, per Forbes.

So can there be a chance that fans of “Minecraft” will love the movie that is inspired by their favorite game more than critics? Forbes believes there is, but we will have to wait and see.