Benson Boone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Indio, Calif.

Benson Boone loves a good debut.

Much like his high-energy performance at the Grammys earlier this year — which included a dramatic outfit change and two backflips — Boone didn’t hold back during his first appearance at Coachella last weekend.

A little over halfway through, he performed his new song “Mystical Magical” live for the first time. Soon after that, he announced the release of his second album, “American Heart,” this summer.

But that wasn’t even the biggest surprise of the night — by a long shot.

Near the end of his set, Boone channeled his inner Freddie Mercury with a performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Backed by a choir, Boone wore a fur cape and sat at the piano to sing the opening verse. In a move that was somewhat reminiscent of his Grammys debut, he took off the cape as the song began to ramp up, did a flip off the piano and landed firmly on the center of the stage to sing the next verse.

The biggest surprise, however, came a little later, when Queen guitarist Brian May rose up onto the stage playing the iconic guitar solo — the one that comes before all of the “Galileos.”

The song concluded with Boone shouting “Brian May, everybody!” as he jumped (again) off the piano over May.

The guitarist then stayed out on the main stage to help Boone end his dynamic set with “Beautiful Things.”

May had teased his surprise appearance at Coachella shortly before the event.

“Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone - a truly golden 22 year old prodigy,“ May shared in an Instagram post that shows the two artists together. ”I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."

Appearing at Coachella was an especially significant moment for May. The guitarist revealed several months ago that he had suffered from a “minor stroke,” as Today.com reported.

“The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” he shared in a video last September. “And I say this because it was in some doubt.”

Boone expressed his gratitude to May following the performance.

“I have no words,” the singer shared on Instagram. “You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out.”

Since the performance, though, Boone has suggested that the Coachella crowd didn’t fully appreciate his big Queen surprise.

In a TikTok video that has nearly 20 million views, Boone uses a banana for a mic as he pretends to sing “Bohemian Rhapsody.” At one point, he puts his hand up to his ear, seemingly waiting for the crowd to express some enthusiasm, before folding his arms over his chest, throwing the banana up in the air and leaving the video.

“Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD,” Boone wrote on TikTok.

“INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE!!!!! The crowd was just too young to know who Brian May is — they’ll know now!” one user wrote in a comment that has more than 200,000 likes.

Boone returns to Coachella this weekend for a second set.

What else is Benson Boone up to?

Continuing his big season of debuts, Boone will make his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” May 3, Deadline reported.

In June, he’ll release his second album, “American Heart.”

“A lot of it is very Bruce Springsteen, Americana, like a little more of a retro vibe,” the singer recently told Rolling Stone. “It all started with me believing in the song ‘Beautiful Things.’ Now, I have a whole album just about ready to go — and I’ve never believed so much in a body of work.”

Boone’s rise to fame has been rapid — especially considering he only discovered a few years ago he could even sing, as the Deseret News previously reported.

But the singer seems to be enjoying the ride — and not taking it all for granted.

“Thank you for everything you do even if it’s just a simple stream,” he shared with fans in an Instagram post following his Coachella debut. “I love this job, i love this life, I love music, and I love the people I have around me. God bless you all.”