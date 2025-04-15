“A Minecraft Movie” is No. 1 at the box office for the second week in a row — even with five new movies opening.

The film has exceeded expectations, earning $313.7 million in its first three days, according to Forbes, and another $80 million in its second week, per Variety.

Warner Bros. projected a $130 million debut, with Box Office Pro estimating $85–100 million, according to Forbes.

Minecraft has been a success for box office numbers

The video game adaptation of “A Minecraft Movie” has grossed $281 million domestically and $550 million globally, according to Variety.

The Warner Bros. release, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has surpassed major blockbusters including Disney’s “Snow White” and Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World,” claiming the title as the highest-grossing film of the year.

“‘A Minecraft Movie’ arrived like the cavalry in the wake of a very slow month of March for theaters,” said senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian, reported Variety. “This is great news in the run up to the start of the summer movie season.”

Before “A Minecraft Movie” hit theaters, box office revenue was lagging 11% behind 2024 and 40% behind 2019, according to Comscore, reported Variety.

Since the new video game adaptation released, box office revenue is now up 0.5% more than it was in 2024. The industry is still falling behind 31% from 2019, but “A Minecraft Movie” has helped steady a rocky start to 2025.

The industry still has several blockbusters coming out in the next couple of months, including Marvel’s “Thunderbolts,” “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.”

These films may help shorten the gap between 2025 numbers and the pre-COVID-19 numbers of 2019.

Though Hollywood was reminded hype doesn’t always mean successful box office earnings. “Captain America: Brave New World” fell short of expectations, according to Forbes.

“Snow White” earned $42.2 million domestically in its opening weekend, per the article — but with $270 million spent in advertising, the return for the film was considered a flop.

Though the shortcoming was not entirely unexpected, with ongoing controversy surrounding the Disney princess remake, previously reported by the Deseret News.

What this means for the box office

According to CNN, “A Minecraft Movie” marks the biggest domestic opening ever for a video game adaptation. The success may signal Hollywood will continue leaning further into the proven-popular genre.

“There is a treasure trove of storytelling and (intellectual property) in that arena, making it a sweet spot where the industry can meet young moviegoers and general audiences who’ve become more selective,” Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory, said to CNN.

The numbers back it up. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opened with $146 million in 2023. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” opened with $80 million.

After a rough start to the year marked by several big blockbuster flops, “A Minecraft Movie” has offered proof that audiences are still interested in going to the movies, as long as there’s something worth showing up for.