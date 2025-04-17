Baylee Littrell performs an original song, "Hey Jesus," during the Hollywood Week portion of the "American Idol" competition.

As the son of a Backstreet Boy, Baylee Littrell grew up on the road, watching his dad take the stage night after night.

Every time the lights went down, the screams from fans intensified, and Littrell found it all mesmerizing.

With that kind of introduction to musical stardom, it’s perhaps not too surprising Littrell is pursuing his own music career.

He was just 8 or 9 years old when he started opening for the Backstreet Boys with a couple of songs, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In 2016, at the age of 13, Littrell made his Broadway debut in the musical “Disaster!”

He released his debut album, “770-Country,” in 2019, and opened for the Backstreet Boys’ “DNA” world tour that same year.

Now, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest effort to carve out his own path in the music industry has taken him to “American Idol.”

His time on the show has come with some ups and downs, but Littrell is currently in the competition’s top 24 — and he’s been sharing his faith along the way.

Baylee Littrell auditions for "American Idol." | Disney

Baylee Littrell performs ‘Hey Jesus’ on ‘American Idol’

Littrell’s successful audition for “American Idol” — which saw the singer perform an impromptu duet with his dad, Brian Littrell — led judge Carrie Underwood to declare he “could go very, very far in this competition,” as the Deseret News reported.

For the next round of the competition, Littrell chose to put his faith in the spotlight by showcasing “Hey Jesus,” an original worship song he wrote following the death of his grandmother, who was always a support to him when his dad was away on tour.

“I thought she was going to be around for moments like this. I never expected to lose her, so when I did I questioned everything, and I pushed away faith, thought I would not find it again,” Littrell said ahead of the performance. “This song kind of helped me find it.”

The arena was quiet as Littrell strummed his guitar and performed the song that has meant so much to him over the years.

As he sang, a few of Littrell’s fellow “Idol” contestants stood up in support and seemed to resonate with the lyrics. His father, meanwhile, sat in the crowd softly singing along.

Hey Jesus, I broke my wings again

Could you help me up one last time old friend

Oh ‘cause I surrender everything to you

“You’re so good,” Underwood said following the performance. “Your heart and your genuineness just coming through, just so good.”

Littrell moved forward in the competition, but later faced a bump when he did a duet of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” with fellow “Idol” contestant Keilene Bultron.

Although the judges ended up selecting Littrell to advance, Underwood let him know that the decision wasn’t unanimous and that she had to fight for his spot.

“Moving forward, I need you to step it up,” she told the singer.

Most recently, Littrell performed Pharrell Williams’ “Happy" to secure his spot in the top 24.

“American Idol” will reveal the show’s top 20 on Sunday.

Faith on ‘American Idol’ Season 23

Littrell’s original worship song fits in well on the 23rd season of “American Idol.”

Faith has been a common theme throughout the season, with a number of contestants performing gospel music.

Sunday night’s episode of “Idol” — on Easter — will be a three-hour program that features the show’s top 20 and special guests performing worship songs, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that,” an emotional Underwood told a pair of contestants earlier in the competition. “I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys.”

Littrell’s dad also has been vocal about his faith in the music industry.

In 2006, the Backstreet Boys singer released a solo Christian album, “Welcome Home,” that earned the No. 74 spot on the Billboard 200.

Backstreet Boy member Brian Littrell, left, joins his son, Baylee Littrell, during his "American Idol" audition. | Disney

“Following in my dad’s footsteps is scary because his career to me is one of the most extraordinary in music history,” Baylee Littrell said ahead of his “Idol” audition. “No one can ever compare.”

But his dad has a different point of view.

“Obviously growing up in the industry, a lot of people would look at that as like such a perk, but it’s not easy,” Brian Littrell said during his son’s audition. “I’ve always told everybody that he’s 10 times more talented than I ever was. ... We’re super proud. He’s obviously grown up in the business, and you know, I think he’s cut out for it.”