For the first time in 40 years, a few members of the Brat Pack — Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald — stood side by side publicly.

At the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, “The Breakfast Club” stars traded memories and even chatted about their thoughts on the possibility of a remake.

Molly Ringwald doesn’t want to remake the classic ‘The Breakfast Club’

During the panel, the topic of remaking “The Breakfast Club” surfaced. Ringwald quickly voiced her disapproval, calling the original “very much of its time.”

“It resonates with people today,” she said, reported People. “I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what’s going on today. She added, “So I would like to see movies that are inspired by ‘The Breakfast Club’ but take it in a different direction.”

Her resistance against a remake sparked a broader conversation about what’s missing in Hollywood now: stories with character that drive the film.

“Movies today are concept-driven, they’re not character-driven, and the beauty of John is that he focused on characters first,” Estevez said of John Hughes, the late director of “The Breakfast Club.”

“And when you think about trying to pitch this movie today, it’s about five kids sitting in a library, all day in detention, and then the studio executives would march you right out the door and say, ‘Where are the monsters? Where’s the car chases? Where are the big effects?’” Estevez said, according to The New York Post.

Is it time Hollywood puts the remaking of classics to rest?

According to National Review, movie studios are no longer trying to create the ultimate version of a story that will stand the test of time. Instead of creating something new that might define a generation, they’re producing content that feels temporary and disposable.

“They’re trying to lure back people who are nostalgic for the definitive version,” the article said. “Insisting upon stories with a built-in audience is, perhaps, a rational way to limit the number of total flops.”

A 2024 study by Tubi found that 74% of Gen Z and millennials — who make up the bulk of theater ticket sales, per Fast Company — would rather see an original film than a remake. Of those surveyed, 71% also said they’d rather watch independent films and TV shows.

The message is clear: audiences want new stories, not remakes dressed in a nostalgic costume.

According to National Review, there are only two good reasons to remake a film: when the original was poorly executed or when it was obscure enough to be rediscovered.