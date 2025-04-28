A scene from "The Full Speed" series on Netflix offers an unfiltered look at the NASCAR Playoffs.

Another month is upon us, which means more shows to binge.

Netflix is never one to leave us with idle screens — as long as you know what to look for and when. So grab your blankets and your popcorn.

May is here, and with it, a fresh lineup worth sinking into.

What’s new to Netflix in May 2025

May 5

‘Mighty Monsterwheelies’ (Season 2) is a Netflix Original

Rated: TV-Y

The half-monster, half-rescue vehicle team returns to Motorvania. They are led by Bolts Frankenstein and are faced with many challenges including avalanches and rogue ferris wheels.

The season teaches children about teamwork, resilience and embracing one another’s differences.

May 7

‘Full Speed’ (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rated: TV-PG

“Full Speed” offers an unfiltered look at the NASCAR Playoffs. The season features the final ten races of the 2024 season, capturing the strategies and personalities that define the sport.

The series gives viewers inside access to the drivers and teams and the efforts that are put into every lap.

May 13

‘All American’ (Season 7)

Rated: TV-14

“All American” follows a Beverly Hills high school football team. It features the step-back of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and the replacement new quarterback, KJ Jeremy (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre) who will be leading the team.

The season shows the challenges and personal growth the team faces while they navigate new dynamics and chase their dreams.

May 14

‘Married at First Sight’ (Season 17)

Rated: TV-14

Five couples from Denver embark on the emotionally risky experiment of marrying strangers. The season unfolds with unexpected twists, including a bride leaving her groom at the altar. Which makes you wonder: Does love at first sight exist?

The couples navigate their new lives and viewers experience the complexities of relationships in pursuit of a lasting love with a prompt beginning.

May 26

‘CoComelon’ (Season 13) Netflix Original

Rated: TV-Y

“CoComelon” features JJ and his friends embarking on new adventures. The group of friends explore different life lessons including: gratitude, emotional growth and teamwork.

The show features engaging songs, bright colors and imaginative play ideas to help support early childhood development.

Kids will learn how to navigate life emotions and experiences with JJ and his friends.

May 28

‘F1: The Academy’ (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rated: TV-14

Netflix is offering a personal look at the 2024 season of the all-female racing series.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine the seven-part docuseries features the lives of 15 drivers, their teams and the high-pressures that come with the world of motorsport.

Led by Susie Wolff, the series highlights the challenges and triumphs of women breaking the barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.