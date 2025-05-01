Ginna Claire Mason and John Clarence Stewart star in Hallmark's "Hats Off to Love."

In May, Hallmark is releasing a line of “May For Moms” movies, including a new film series, “Love on the Danube.”

A new reality series on homemaking, parenting and fashion starring “Friday Night Lights” actress Connie Britton debuts this month on the Hallmark channel, as well as a new mystery series, “The Jane Mysteries.”

Here are the six new Hallmark movies coming out in May 2025, plus a look at the new Hallmark reality series, “The Motherhood,” starring Connie Britton.

‘Hats Off to Love’

Starring: Ginna Claire Mason, John Clarence Stewart and Holly Robinson Peete

Summary: Stella (Mason) is a hat and fascinators designer for the socialite Rosalind (Peete). At the Kentucky Derby, Stella meets Christian (Stewart) who is training a competing horse.

Premiere: Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘The Jane Mysteries: Murder at the Moseby’

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar

Summary: Jane (Sweetin) returns to her alma mater incognito and reunites with her college boyfriend to help him solve a long-standing crime he believes he witnessed years ago during an Edgar Allan Poe festival.

Premiere: Thursday, May 8, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘Love in the Clouds’

Starring: Paul Greene, McKenzie Westmore, Gail O’Grady and Lorenzo Lamas

Summary: Brooklyn (Westmore), a reporter, travels to the Balloon Fiesta to interview Jared (Greene), a hot air balloon pilot who takes guests on romantic hot air balloon rides — but is closed off to romance for himself.

Premiere: Saturday, May 10, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘Love on the Danube: Love Song’

Starring: Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown

Summary: Sarah (Contractor) and Jack (Brown) meet while traveling on the same cruise across Europe. The pair decide to matchmake their widowed parents, who share a love for music.

Premiere: Saturday, May 17, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway’

Starring: Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte

Summary: While suffering heartbreak after being jilted at the altar, Ava (Sipos), an art gallery manager, decides to take her honeymoon cruise solo.

On the cruise she meets a charming European man (Jeannotte), who is concealing his true identity of a prince.

Premiere: Saturday, May 24, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars’

Starring: Sarah Power, Brendan Penny, Kathryn Drysdale and Catherine Disher

Summary: Savannah (Power), a publicist, reluctantly takes her big-time actor client Tripp Marks (Penny) on a cruise to promote his latest film.

She also helps Tripp learn to connect with his fans and discover who he is outside of being a celebrity.

Premiere: Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘The Motherhood’

Starring: Connie Britton, Angela Rose, Destini Ann, Taryn Hicks

Summary: In this new reality TV series, “Connie Britton, along with three experts in parenting, style, and home — Angela Rose, Destini Ann, and Taryn Hicks — help single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families. Together, they form: The Motherhood,“ per Hallmark.

Premiere: Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. MDT