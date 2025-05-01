Dallas Jenkins, the creator behind “The Chosen,” is pleading with fans to “please be patient” while waiting for Season 6 of the biblical drama to release.

On the heels of the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, fans are already eager to see the next season of the series, Jenkins said, but asked that excited fans provide cast and crew with “patience and grace” while they work on the show.

“We have gotten so many questions — and some (people) expressed confusion, and then some (people) expressed disappointment about the release plans for Seasons 6 and 7," Jenkins said during a Sunday night livestream.

Moving forward — to avoid disappointment and confusion from fans — Jenkins said he will provide fewer updates about release dates.

“We‘ve always been extremely transparent... I’m going to start reducing some of that now,” Jenkins said. “I’m not reducing your access to the set and your access to social media and all that kind of stuff.”

He continued, “But when it comes to releases, there‘s so much confusion that comes as a result of this (transparency), and sometimes people have certain expectations... we‘re not going to give dates until we have them locked in.”

“So we‘re just not going to talk about release schedules anymore until we know the date.”

Jenkins provided limited details about Season 6 of the series, but shared the projected release date and schedule. He also shared how the explosive growth of the series has slowed down the rate at which they can produce the show.

“We‘re doing a lot of this from scratch, and so it just takes time, and it’s very difficult,” Jenkins said. “So please be patient with us as we get through that.”

Why Season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ will release later

With each season of “The Chosen,” the series has grown into a greater global phenomenon.

Maintaining the rapid release pace of previous seasons while reaching a vastly larger audience has become difficult for “The Chosen” crew — so the sixth season will take a little longer to complete and get in front of audiences.

“Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we‘ve ever done, by far,” Jenkins said during the livestream. “That, of course, then pushes the post production process as well.”

He continued, “Please be grateful for the fact that we try to get it to you as soon as possible. Be grateful for the fact that the show has grown and gotten bigger and that we are trying to satisfy the needs of everyone around the world.”

Jenkins also said he feels an “obligation” to provide every new season to audiences around the world at the same time, but translating and dubbing each season into dozens of languages is another time-consuming process.

“The process of getting these seasons to you at the cadence that we‘ve been doing has been extraordinarily taxing on the team,” Jenkins said. “The quality control process has been much faster and tighter than most shows and movies. That’s caused a lot of pain, a lot of challenges.”

To improve the quality of the series and avoid making errors, Jenkins believes the production of the series must be decelerated — and the crew needs a break.

“The team that works on this is extraordinarily stretched thin, and so it’s just a very, very difficult process...They’ve been begging me to give a little bit more of a cushion. And so we‘re going to definitely be doing that for future seasons,” Jenkins said.

There will still be a steady stream of content from 5&2 studios during the period between Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Chosen.” Fans can anticipate special events like Chosen Con as well as “The Chosen Adventures,” “The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls” and other spin off series.

When is ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 coming out?

There are no official release dates for “The Chosen” Season 6 — but it will release during late 2026, according to Jenkins.

“Season Six will come,” Jenkins said. “We will tell you the dates when we know them.”

The sixth season of the biblical drama will also be “probably a little longer than normal,” in terms of episode count, Jenkins revealed. All previous five seasons of the series have eight episodes.

It will also have a unique theatrical release schedule. The first six episodes will likely come out in theaters in late 2026 followed by an extended break before the final episodes are released in what Jenkins said will be a “global theatrical event.”

Filming has started for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6

The sixth season of “The Chosen” started filming in Texas in mid-April, following the theatrical release of Season 5, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

In May, “The Chosen” cast and crew will travel to Goshen, Utah for filming at the Motion Picture Studio South Campus, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“As you can imagine, it’s a big undertaking,” Jenkins said of filming Season 6, in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “There are teams to wrangle, details to nail, and every time I think I’ve locked everything down — boom. (That’s the sound of my schedule imploding.)."