Behind the scenes of the fifth season of "The Chosen." Director Dallas Jenkins says filming for "The Chosen" Season 6 is now in progress.

On the heels of the theatrical release of “The Chosen: Last Supper,” the sixth season of “The Chosen” has started filming, director Dallas Jenkins announced Monday.

“As you can imagine, it’s a big undertaking,” Jenkins said of filming Season 6, in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “There are teams to wrangle, details to nail, and every time I think I’ve locked everything down — boom. (That’s the sound of my schedule imploding.)."

Jenkins continued, “If you’ve seen anything from Season 5, you know it’s our most Bible-focused, intense season yet … but the crucifixion season will of course be even harder. Knowing fans like you are invested in and excited for what’s to come makes it all worth it."

The sixth season of “The Chosen” will pick up where Season 5 left off, and depict the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus on “The Chosen,” said he was “preparing to get crucified” ahead of filming Season 6, during a conversation with actor Chris Pratt in March.

“I am looking forward to — not the process — but just the opportunity to try to experience a little bit of our Lord’s Passion in a very controlled way and to kind of bring that to the world in a way that maybe reinvigorates their relationship with the crucifixion, with Jesus, and maybe ignites their relationship with Jesus," he said.

Roumie added that he was feeling a “little bit of pressure” about filming the crucifixion scene, but plans to put his “complete trust and faith” in God throughout the process.

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 come out?

The sixth season of “The Chosen” will not be released until 2027, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

During the recess between Season 5 and Season 6 of the biblical drama, several other projects from 5&2 Studios will be released, including “The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls” and “The Chosen Adventures.”

‘The Chosen’ Season 5 box office success

Following the theatrical release of the third installment of “The Chosen: Last Supper,” the trilogy has surpassed $35 million at the box office — largely in part to “Last Supper — Part 1," which has generated over $19 million in ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

“I’ve spent some time reflecting on The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 release in theaters. And I have to say, the timing feels perfect — and not just because it’s almost Easter," Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

He continued, “In the thick of the craziness, I’m extra grateful to everyone who turned up to watch Season 5 in theaters.”

When will ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 be released on streaming?

There are no official streaming dates for “The Chosen” Season 5.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be released exclusively in theaters before launching on streaming platforms.

The fifth season will be available in full in theaters over Easter weekend (April 19-20).

Following the season’s theatrical run, the fifth season will be launched exclusively on Prime Video before it is available to watch for free on “The Chosen” app, as previously reported by the Deseret News.