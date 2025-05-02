A scene from "The Chosen" Season 5, which will be released on Prime Video in June.

The fifth season of “The Chosen” releases exclusively on Prime Video in June. That streaming release will be followed by its release on “The Chosen” app.

Like the biblical drama’s theatrical release, Season 5 will debut on Prime Video in three parts over the span of three weeks, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Below are the official streaming release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States.

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: June 15

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: June 22

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: June 29

The fifth season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America in July.

In mid-February, Dallas Jenkins, writer-director of “The Chosen,” announced a wide-ranging deal between his 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

A partnership with Amazon MGM Studios will aid in expanding the series’ audience and bring “legitimacy to the show,” Jenkins said while announcing the news via livestream.

“Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level,” he said in a statement, per Variety. “This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with ‘The Chosen’s’ loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

The theatrical release of fifth season of “The Chosen” grossed more than $42.4 million in domestic ticket sales, according to Deadline.

“The Chosen” franchise has earned over $100 million at the box office, the Deseret News previously reported.

Reflecting on the series’ successful theatrical run, Jenkins recently thanked “The Chosen” fans for their continued support of the show.

“If you’re one of the faces we saw in theaters this weekend: thank you. Your support sends a huge message to media and makes it easier for storytellers like us to share impactful stories,” Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “It also generates more interest and eyeballs. And more important, I just hope the episodes are impacting you.”

When will Season 5 release on ‘The Chosen’ app?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be available to stream for free on “The Chosen” app 90 days after Part 3 debuts on Prime Video on June 29.

The 90-day window of Prime Video exclusivity is part of the agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

When announcing the exclusivity deal in a February livestream, Jenkins noted that 90 days “is actually a short window of exclusivity. (Prime Video) has been so cooperative with us on making sure that that exclusive window is as short as possible.”

Episodes of Season 5 will release on “The Chosen” app over the course of three weeks, following the same release pattern as the theatrical and Prime Video releases.

Watch: New trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5