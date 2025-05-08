Nicole Kidman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.

The spell has been cast and it’s bringing Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman back together to reprise their roles as the witchy sisters, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, in “Practical Magic 2.”

On Tuesday, May 6, Warner Bros. Pictures announced the expected release date for the “Practical Magic” sequel with a video that features a witch-like incantation.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman says to begin the video.

“Something old and something new,” Bullock says next.

“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “September 18, 2026.”

Here’s what we know about the upcoming sequel.

Will ‘Practical Magic 2′ be based on a book?

“Practical Magic 2″ will be based on a book just as the original film was, according to Entertainment Weekly.

People reported that the original “Practical Magic” film was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel about two sisters that learn a family curse causes any man that they become romantically interested in to die.

Working together, they do all that they can to ward off the curse that was meant to keep women in their family from falling in love.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequel will be using Hoffman’s 2021 follow-up novel, “The Book of Magic,” as its source material. This is the fourth book in the series, the previous two serve as prequels while this one takes place years later.

Sandra Bullock poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Lost City' in London Thursday, March 31, 2022. | Joel C Ryan, Associated Press

“I think (fans are) going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful. We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel,” Denise Di Novi, one of the film’s producers, told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is.”

Who will be part of ‘Practical Magic 2′?

Along with starring in the film, Bullock and Kidman will be producers of the film, in addition to Di Novi, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Susanne Bier — who has worked with Bullock and Kidman on previous projects — will be directing the film with a previous co-writer for the original film, Akiva Goldsman, writing the screenplay, according to Variety.

When asked about the new movie at Time’s Women of the Year event earlier this year, Kidman wouldn’t reveal any details about the sequel, only that it was “moving along rapidly, it just needs a little magic.”

What have Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman been up to?

According to People, “Practical Magic 2″ will be Bullock’s first appearance in a big movie since 2022 when she starred in “The Lost City” with Channing Tatum.

She will also be teaming up again with her “Speed” costar, Keanu Reeves, in a new romantic thriller with Amazon MGM Studios, People confirmed.

On the other hand, Kidman has been kept busy in the last year or so with various different projects. From the Netflix film “A Family Affair” to Season 2 of “Special Ops: Lioness,” she’s been working harder than ever, reported The Hollywood Reporter.