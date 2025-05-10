Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis, left) and her daughter, Anna (Lindsay Lohan, right), don’t see eye-to-eye on anything — but they gain a little newfound respect for the other’s point of view when each wakes up in the other’s body in Walt Disney Pictures’ “Freaky Friday.”

Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

If you’re looking for something to watch with your mom, here are 16 movies you both can enjoy on Mother’s Day.

From “The Sound of Music” to “Freaky Friday,” these films show the various types of roles mothers play and the importance of womanhood and family.

16 movies to watch for Mother’s Day

‘Mother’s Day’ (2016)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

Naturally, “Mother’s Day” would be the perfect film to watch on the day focused on celebrating mothers.

The film follows three mothers — Sandra (Jennifer Aniston), Miranda (Julia Roberts) and Jesse (Kate Hudson) — as well as a clueless widower dad, Bradley (Jason Sudeikis) as they handle the various aspects of motherhood.

And despite the stress and struggles that come with being a mom, the four of them are ready to make this Mother’s Day one to remember.

‘Mothers and Daughters’ (2016)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Moms come in all shapes and sizes and while they might not be perfect and drive you crazy, there’s no denying that they leave an impression.

In “Mothers and Daughters,” a photographer who has an unexpected pregnancy learns what being a mother means as she hears the stories of various mothers and daughters she photographs, according to IMDb.

‘Instant Family’ (2018)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

“Instant Family” is a funny and heartwarming film that the whole family will enjoy.

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as the married couple, Pete and Ellie Wagner, who made careers out of renovating homes, have begun to feel a void in their marriage.

To fill the void, they decide to visit a foster-care center and find themselves becoming the caregivers of three siblings.

However, being parents isn’t as easy as they thought it would be.

‘The Sound of Music’ (1965)

Rated: G

Streaming: Disney+

This might not be your first thought for a Mother’s Day movie, but Julie Andrews makes the perfect mother figure as she stars as the unconventional nun, Maria.

This classic musical follows Maria as she leaves the abbey to be the governess to the seven children of widowed naval officer, Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer).

As she pushes the boundaries and introduces music back into their lives, she wins the heart of the children as well as the stoic naval officer.

‘Mother of the Bride’ (2024)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

A wedding is meant to be a great opportunity for mothers and daughters to bond — or is it?

In “Mother of the Bride,” Lana (Brooke Shields) heads off to a resort in Thailand when her daughter, Emma (Miranda Cosgrove), who has been away in London for the last year, tells her that she is getting married.

Thinking everything will be smooth sailing, things get interesting when Lana discovers the father of her future son-in-law is her college ex, who she hasn’t seen in decades.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Hulu

“Little Women” is a great movie about sisterhood and womanhood as it follow the lives of four sisters who take various different paths in life, but always find their way back to each other.

But don’t forget the tissues because the performances from this star packed cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, will definitely pull at your heartstrings.

‘Mamma Mia’ (2008)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

You can’t talk about movies for Mother’s Day without talking about Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent single mom who will do anything to help her daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), have the perfect wedding.

But, as moms probably know, not everything goes according to plan, especially when Sophie has something else up her sleeve.

‘Steel Magnolias’ (1989)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

You’ll want to grab the tissues for this one.

With a star packed cast, “Steel Magnolias” follows six women from a small town in Louisiana who are there for each other through thick and thin.

Sally Field gives an amazing performance as she plays M’Lynn Eatenton, the mother to Shelby (Julia Roberts), showing just how hard it can be to have adult children and the heartbreak that can come when life doesn’t go as planned.

‘Brave’ (2012)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

While not seeing eye to eye with your mom is normal, turning her into a bear is probably going a little too far.

Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) is a strong-willed maiden who is determined to find her own path. Her mother, Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), is just as head strong but is determined to keep Merida in line.

However, after a wish causes the beast within to surface, the mother-daughter duo must learn to come together and accept each other for who they are to make things right again.

‘Yes Day’ (2021)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

Allison and Carlos Torres (Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez) used to say “yes” to everything. But when they became parents, “no” became the most common word they use.

So nervousness and hesitation settle in when they are given the challenge to abandon the rules and say “yes” for a whole 24 hours by their three children.

But they eventually come to realize what it’s all about and decide to embrace the chaos.

‘Incredibles 2′ (2018)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) is one of the best Disney moms and not just because she’s a superhero but also because her powers go far beyond how far she can stretch.

But in “Incredibles 2″ it’s her turn to be in the spotlight as Elastigirl while Bob (Craig T. Nelson) takes care of things at home. However both find things to be a lot harder than they thought.

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ (2003)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Mom of 12 Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) has got things all under control. Until, that is, demanding career opportunities for both her and her husband, Tom (Steve Martin), turn things upside down.

So shortly after moving their family to a new place, Kate heads off for a book tour, leaving Tom to keep the house in order while also coaching his new football team.

‘Stepmom’ (1998)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Tubi

This heartwarming film, staring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, shows that sometimes the person you need is also the person you couldn’t stand.

Jackie Harrison (Sarandon) is the mom that knows how to do it all and Isabel Kelly (Roberts) is the new lover of Jackie’s ex-husband (Ed Harris) who never expected to be a mom.

After struggling to get along, the two women learn that they need each other in order to become the best mothers they can be.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is a Robin Williams classic that will have everyone laughing and crying through it all.

All Daniel (Williams) wants is to be the best dad for his kids and help them have fun. But when his wife, Miranda (Sally Field), asks for a divorce, he‘s ready to do anything to be there for his family — even if that means disguising himself as a female housekeeper.

‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Identical twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan), who were separated at birth, are plotting, planning and scheming as they attempt to reunite their parents.

Natasha Richardson does an amazing job as she plays the elegant mother, Elizabeth James, along side Dennis Quaid’s Nick Parker.

‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Seeing things from someone else’s point of view takes on a whole new meaning as the mother-daughter duo, Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), are forced to do so when they switch bodies.

This Disney classic not only shows a mother and daughter coming to understand each other but also how doing so can help both of them move forward in the right way.