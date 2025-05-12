Adam Levine is pictured on "The Voice." Levine returned to the show as a coach for Season 27.

After taking several years off from “The Voice,” original coach Adam Levine returned to his red swivel chair for Season 27 — and he’s looking for a win.

The Maroon 5 frontman first joined “The Voice” when the reality competition show premiered in 2011.

Over the course of eight years — 16 seasons — Levine secured three victories as a coach.

Levine’s last win came in 2015 with Christian artist Jordan Smith, who also competed on the NBC show “American Song Contest” in 2022.

Levine stepped away from “The Voice” in 2019 to spend more time with family, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

But now he’s back — and he’s shooting for a fourth win.

Here’s a look at the two singers left on Levine’s team who could help make that happen.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman

It only took one note from Lucia Flores-Wiseman for Levine to turn around during the blind audition.

By the time the 22-year-old singer from Maple Valley, Washington, finished performing Ángela Aguilar’s “La Llorona,” all four coaches were fighting over her.

“Listening to you sing that song, it was like Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse were singing in Spanish, which is like such an interesting combination of things,” Legend said. “All of us would love to coach you.”

Coach Kelsea Ballerini noted that the performance made her “weirdly emotional.”

“If it didn’t, you don’t have a soul,” Levine responded.

“It’s very rare that someone has it all,” The Maroon 5 frontman continued. “The emotion, the precision. This is my 17th season doing the show, and I just want to fall madly in love with a singer and their voice that I felt was singular, and that I’d never heard anything like before, and here you are.”

Flores-Wiseman, who cites Brandi Carlile as a major influence, told the coaches she performs at airports and weddings — “anything that you can imagine,” she said.

The singer opted to join Levine’s team and has remained with the coach throughout the season.

Other performances from Flores-Wiseman have included Frank Sinatra’s “Funny Valentine”; Benson Boone‘s “Slow it Down”; and The Beatles’ “In My Life.”

Kolby Cordell

Kolby Cordell put on a show when he auditioned for “The Voice” with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” dancing across the stage and giving it all of his energy — even before a “Voice” coach turned around during his performance.

At the end of the song, the 32-year-old singer from California had his pick between coaches John Legend and Michael Buble.

Both coaches praised Cordell for his interpretation of the song, with Legend in particular noting the singer’s “grit” and gospel influence in the rendition.

Ballerini said she didn’t turn around because she knew she didn’t have a shot the minute she saw Legend dancing to Cordell’s performance.

“You light the whole place up,” Buble added. “Whoever you choose, I am going to have so much fun watching you.”

Cordell ultimately joined Legend’s team, where he stayed until the Knockout round. When Legend selected singer BD.ii to advance over Cordell, Levine stole the singer for his own team.

Now, thanks to that save from Levine, Cordell is in the semifinals.