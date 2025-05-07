"Voice" coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Buble and Kelsea Ballerini perform on "The Voice." "The Voice" semifinals air May 12 and 13.

“The Voice” Season 27 is finally entering the live portion of the competition.

For the past few months, the fate of the singers competing has been in the hands of “Voice” coaches Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine and John Legend.

Now, after the coaches whittled the competition down to a top eight, the outcomes each episode will be up to viewers at home.

The top eight singers will compete in the live semifinals May 12, with the voting results narrowing that down to a top five on May 13.

Ahead of the semifinals, here’s a breakdown, by team, of the top eight singers.

Team John Legend

Renzo

It has been seven years since Renzo made an impressive run on “American Idol,” landing in the competition’s top 10.

Now, the 33-year-old singer from Philadelphia is having an equally impressive run on “The Voice” with a spot in the semifinals.

John Legend, historically one of the more selective coaches on “The Voice,” was so impressed with Renzo’s audition — he offered a unique interpretation of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Simple Man” — that he blocked coach Adam Levine from being able to get the singer on his team.

“I hear the R&B influence, but you did a song that was unexpected for somebody that has that background,” Legend told Renzo, who moved to Los Angeles a decade ago to pursue music. “I would love to coach you.”

Buble, who won the previous season of “The Voice,” praised Renzo’s artistry and said it didn’t really matter that Renzo’s style wasn’t quite in his wheelhouse.

“I think being a good coach is about listening,” he said. “I can help guide you. I want you to be a global megastar.”

In the end, though, Renzo did select Legend to be his coach. As Renzo left the stage, Levine — an original “Voice” coach who is back on the show after a six-year hiatus — lamented what could’ve been.

“This was a big mistake coming back!” he joked.

Renzo has remained on Legend’s team throughout the season. Other performances from the singer have included Bob Marley’s “Is This Love“; Billie Eilish’s ”Happier Than Ever‚“; and Hozier’s ”Too Sweet."

Bryson Battle

Bryson Battle made it clear very early on in the season that he was going to be a frontrunner.

By the time the 21-year-old singer from North Carolina showed off his impressive vocal range with a performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You” for his blind audition, he had all four coaches on their feet in disbelief.

Placing his hand over his heart, Battle was visibly emotional as he received high praise from the coaches.

“You might have the greatest voice I’ve ever heard. I sang that song almost every night at my shows, and I’ve never sung it that good,” Buble said, only sort of joking that he wished he could lip-sync to Battle’s voice at his own concerts.

Ballerini said that as a “Voice” coach, she typically focuses on pitch and other musical technicalities during auditions — but that proved to be impossible with Battle’s performance.

“I literally just thought about how moved I was, because you were just singing from your soul,” the country star said.

Battle, a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, told the coaches that he’s been singing his whole life — “Music just was the way I felt I could express myself the most,” he said.

“Only an idiot would not be able to see and listen to what you do and not be blown away by it,” Levine said. “It is incredible what you do.”

In the end, Battle chose to move forward in the competition with Legend, who praised the contestant’s ability to make a frequently performed song “feel fresh and new and exciting.”

“We’re truly blessed to have you on this show,” Legend said. “This is why ‘The Voice’ exists.”

Other performances from Battle this season have included Ariana Grande’s “pov” and Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Team Adam Levine

Lucia Flores-Wiseman

It only took one note from Lucia Flores-Wiseman for Levine to turn around during the blind audition.

By the time the 22-year-old singer from Maple Valley, Washington, finished performing Ángela Aguilar’s “La Llorona,” all four coaches were fighting over her.

“Listening to you sing that song, it was like Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse were singing in Spanish, which is like such an interesting combination of things,” Legend said. “All of us would love to coach you.”

Ballerini noted that the performance made her “weirdly emotional.”

“If it didn’t, you don’t have a soul,” Levine responded.

“It’s very rare that someone has it all,” The Maroon 5 frontman continued. “The emotion, the precision. This is my 17th season doing the show, and I just want to fall madly in love with a singer and their voice that I felt was singular, and that I’d never heard anything like before, and here you are.”

Flores-Wiseman, who cites Brandi Carlile as a major influence, told the coaches she performs at airports and weddings — “anything that you can imagine,” she said.

The singer opted to join Levine’s team and has remained with the coach throughout the season.

Other performances from Flores-Wiseman have included Frank Sinatra’s “Funny Valentine”; Benson Boone‘s “Slow it Down”; and The Beatles “In My Life.”

Kolby Cordell

Kolby Cordell put on a show when he auditioned for “The Voice” with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” dancing across the stage and giving it all of his energy — even before a “Voice” coach turned around during his performance.

At the end of the song, the 32-year-old singer from California had his pick between Legend and Buble. Both coaches praised Cordell for his interpretation of the song, with Legend in particular noting the singer’s “grit” and gospel influence in the rendition.

Ballerini said she didn’t turn around because she knew she didn’t have a shot the minute she saw Legend dancing to Cordell’s performance.

“You light the whole place up,” Buble added. “Whoever you choose, I am going to have so much fun watching you.”

Cordell ultimately joined Legend’s team, where he stayed until the Knockout round.

When Legend selected singer BD.ii to advance over Cordell, Levine stole the singer for his own team.

Now, thanks to that save from Levine, Cordell is in the semifinals.

Other performances throughout the season have included Sebastián Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos”; Stevie Wonder’s “Lately”; and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse."

Team Michael Buble

Adam David

Adam David secured a spot on Buble’s team by default when no other coach turned around during his soulful interpretation of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way” — a rendition that had Buble singing along.

“Thank you guys, thank you!” Buble exclaimed to his fellow coaches when he realized he wouldn’t have to put up a fight for the 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“You have a character voice, you have absolute control. You are perfect,” Buble told David, praising his unique style. “I hope that I will bring you as much joy as you’re going to bring me every single time we work together and I hear you sing.”

David snagged a spot in the Playoffs with a performance of Allen Stone‘s “Unaware.” Now, he’s made it to the semifinals and appears to be the dark horse of the competition considering his audition was a one-chair turn.

Jadyn Cree

Jadyn Cree is likely familiar to fans of “The Voice”: Her father, Bryan Oleson, placed third on Season 25 of the show, going all the way to the finale as a member of Legend’s team.

Legend didn’t turn around for Cree, who sang Paramore’s “Still Into You” for her audition, but he still complimented the performance.

“That was such a cool vocal,” the “All of Me” singer said. “I mean, your voice stands out, and it pierces through in a way that makes it grab people’s attention.”

Levine, meanwhile, said he regretted not turning around for the singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, noting that her vocal style was reminiscent of female artists from the ’90s pop era.

“I feel like I missed out because I think you’re going to really go far on this show,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “There’s nobody like you.”

Ultimately Cree, who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she is part of an ’80s cover band, had her pick between Ballerini and Buble. She ended up going with the coach seeking back-to-back wins.

“Jadyn, I think you’re a star,” Buble said. “You have so much light pouring out of you.”

Cree earned a spot in the Playoffs with Avril Lavigne’s “Keep Holding On.” Now, she is one of eight singers moving on to “The Voice” semifinals — and getting closer to becoming a “Voice” finalist like her dad.

Team Kelsea Ballerini

Iris Herrera

Iris Herrera didn’t get a chair turn when she auditioned for the previous season of “The Voice” — but she didn’t leave the show completely empty-handed.

Following Herrera’s performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gypsy” for Season 26, all of the coaches expressed their support for the then-19-year-old singer.

“You are onto something,” then-coach Gwen Stefani told the singer from Michigan. “I think you should come back. You are amazing.”

Herrera took that advice to heart — and quickly.

The singer returned for Season 27, this time with a unique rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” that got chair turns from every coach except for Levine.

“What’s wrong with you?” Ballerini shouted at Levine as Herrera’s performance came to an end.

But with interest from all of the other coaches, Herrera didn’t need Levine’s chair turn.

“With your voice, it made me want to know you,” Ballerini said following the performance. “That’s what people are looking for in an artist. It’s like, ‘Why do I feel so connected to the way that she’s singing that?’ And you have that. ... You’re very infectious and you’re very soulful, and I would be really, really honored to work with you and support you in anyway I can.”

Herrera told the coaches that she went home and “worked really hard” following her audition last season, and was encouraged by the coaches’ feedback.

“Look at what you did!” Buble said. “I’m so happy.”

In her second visit to “The Voice,” Herrera made Ballerini’s day when she selected the country singer to be her coach.

“I feel like I just won the entire Super Bowl,” Ballerini said.

Other performances from Herrera this season have included Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceiling”; Ray LaMontagne’s “Jolene”; and Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

Alanna Lynise

By the time Alanna Lynise auditioned for “The Voice,” Legend’s team was already full.

That’s the only reason the coach didn’t turn for the 21-year-old singer from Ohio during her performance of Julia Michaels’ “Issues.” If his team wasn’t already full, Legend assured her, he would’ve turned around within the first 15 seconds for a chance to get her on his team.

But Lynise had her pick of the remaining coaches — and they all put up a good fight.

“You have that distinct quality that makes a voice memorable,” Levine said. “You’re the kind of voice that I want on my team. You’re one of my favorites in the competition.”

“I want to be there with you every step of the way so that we can cheer and say, ‘Look what we did together. We won ‘The Voice,’” Buble said.

Ultimately, though, Lynise opted to join Ballerini’s team because the country star had just one spot left on her team and made it clear she believed Lynise was the missing piece.

Lynise’s other performances this season have included Miley Cyrus’ “Angels Like You”; Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again”; and SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me."