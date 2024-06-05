Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Even with “The Voice” Season 26 still months away, the show’s leaders already have big plans for Season 27.

“The Voice” announced its Season 27 coaching lineup on Wednesday, including a big surprise: Adam Levine will return.

“The OG is back in the building!” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote on Instagram.

Levine will be joined in the famous group of red chairs during Season 27 by John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, according to People.

Season 27 of “The Voice” will mark a return for not just Levine but also Legend, who is taking Season 26 off from coaching.

Coaches for Season 26 of “The Voice,” which premiers this fall, will be Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“The Voice” Season 26 will be Bublé's first season as a coach.

The popular music competition show wrapped up its 25th season on May 21, when soulful singer Asher HaVon was crowned the winner.

HaVon was part of McEntire’s team.