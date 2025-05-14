Ariana Grande, left, and Cynthia Erivo, cast members in the upcoming film "Wicked," introduce a trailer for the film during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The stars of “Wicked” will grace TV screens this fall.

Jon M. Chu, director of “Wicked: Part One” and the upcoming sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” announced on Monday during NBCUniversal Upfront that “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will star in a live “Wicked” musical special on NBC, according to Variety.

“I am absolutely delighted to let you in on a centerpiece of our campaign for the second film, and it’s something that’s never been done in the 22-year history of ‘Wicked,’” Chu said on Monday.

Chu told the audience that both Erivo and Grande will “perform live many of the songs from the first movie — and maybe a little bit from the second one as well," alongside other “Wicked” cast members and “some wonderful surprise guests.”

The musical special will be filmed at the Peacock Theater this fall and will be broadcast live on NBC. It will then stream on Peacock the next day, per Variety.

After the announcement, Chu gave audiences a “special sneak peek” of the unreleased trailer for “Wicked: For Good,” jokingly telling those in attendance to put their phones away because “we have flying monkeys staged all around the theater and they take security very seriously.”

When does ‘Wicked: For Good’ come out?

The sequel to last year’s wildly successful “Wicked: Part One” will be released Nov. 21.

“Wicked: For Good” will pick up where the first movie ended and will closely follow the second act of the Broadway musical “Wicked.”