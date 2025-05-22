A 21-gun salute is performed during the Memorial Day commemoration at the Utah Capitol Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 27, 2024

Salt Lake City is hosting several special events this Memorial Day weekend.

Whether you’re interesting in honoring fallen soldiers at a solemn ceremony, enjoying live music at a local festival, or exploring the great outdoors, there’s no shortage of ways to commemorate the holiday.

Things to do for Memorial Day in Utah

Here are some activities that the whole family will love this Memorial Day weekend.

What: Kick off summer by watching the Salt Lake Bees take on the Omaha Storm Chasers. There are few better ways to show your patriotism than at a baseball game with a hot dog in hand.

When: Thursday-Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

Where: Ballpark at America First Square, South Jordan

What: Visit Utah’s Olympic Park for a celebration of outdoor family fun. It offers scenic views and something for all ages to enjoy.

When: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Utah Olympic Park, Park City

What: Spice up the holiday weekend with a little excitement in the form of a bullriding showdown. Grab your cowboy boots and giddy-up-on-over to Mona, Utah, for a rodeo.

When: May 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Young Living Lavender Farm and Events Center, Mona, Utah

What: Honor the fallen with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, a traditional gun salute and the poignant playing of Taps in remembrance of those who gave their lives for their country.

When: May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Fort Douglas Military Cemetery, Salt Lake

What: Kick up some dust in Manti, Utah, this Memorial Day, where you can honor heroes while enjoying rodeo thrills.

When: May 26, 4 p.m.

Where: SanPete County Fairgrounds, Manti, Utah

What: Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ at Sundance this Memorial Day weekend, then take on chair lift rides, zip-tour adventures and relaxing horseback rides.

When: May 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sundance Mountain Resort, Provo Canyon

Sandy Miller carries her daughter Ruby through the flags during the Memorial Day commemoration at the Utah Capitol Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 27, 2024 | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

What: Honor the fallen by hearing remarks from state leaders, music performances and a 21-gun salute.

When: May 26 at 10 a.m.

Where: Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City

What: Celebrate the holiday in West Jordan with a heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony followed by a classic car show.

When: May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan, Utah

What: Join the Provo City Veterans Council for a solemn Memorial Day service honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

When: May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Provo City Cemetery, Provo, Utah

What: Riverton’s American Legion Post #140 will honor fallen heroes with a moving Memorial Day presentation, featuring a 21-gun salute and the solemn reading of names of veterans laid to rest in the local cemetery.

When: May 26, 12:45 p.m.

Where: Riverton City Cemetery, Riverton, Utah

What: This Memorial Day ceremony will honor veterans and pay tribute to their courage and sacrifices.

When: May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah

What: Join the community in Orem for a Memorial Day walk.

When: May 26, 8 a.m.

Where: 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah

What: Ogden’s Memorial Day dedication will honor the legacy of George E. Wahlen, a Medal of Honor recipient.

When: May 26, 11 a.m.

Where: George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, Ogden, Utah

What: Celebrate Memorial Day with a special concert at the Logan Tabernacle, featuring the Cache Wind Symphony.

Where: USU Daines Performance Hall in Logan, Utah

When: May 26, Noon to 1 p.m.