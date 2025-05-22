Salt Lake City is hosting several special events this Memorial Day weekend.
Whether you’re interesting in honoring fallen soldiers at a solemn ceremony, enjoying live music at a local festival, or exploring the great outdoors, there’s no shortage of ways to commemorate the holiday.
Things to do for Memorial Day in Utah
Here are some activities that the whole family will love this Memorial Day weekend.
Salt Lake City Bees game
What: Kick off summer by watching the Salt Lake Bees take on the Omaha Storm Chasers. There are few better ways to show your patriotism than at a baseball game with a hot dog in hand.
When: Thursday-Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
Where: Ballpark at America First Square, South Jordan
Utah Olympic Park Summer Session
What: Visit Utah’s Olympic Park for a celebration of outdoor family fun. It offers scenic views and something for all ages to enjoy.
When: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Stetson Wright Invitational Rodeo
What: Spice up the holiday weekend with a little excitement in the form of a bullriding showdown. Grab your cowboy boots and giddy-up-on-over to Mona, Utah, for a rodeo.
When: May 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Young Living Lavender Farm and Events Center, Mona, Utah
AUSA Memorial Day Ceremony
What: Honor the fallen with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, a traditional gun salute and the poignant playing of Taps in remembrance of those who gave their lives for their country.
When: May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Fort Douglas Military Cemetery, Salt Lake
Take the Oath Memorial Day Rodeo
What: Kick up some dust in Manti, Utah, this Memorial Day, where you can honor heroes while enjoying rodeo thrills.
When: May 26, 4 p.m.
Where: SanPete County Fairgrounds, Manti, Utah
Memorial Day BBQ
What: Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ at Sundance this Memorial Day weekend, then take on chair lift rides, zip-tour adventures and relaxing horseback rides.
When: May 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Sundance Mountain Resort, Provo Canyon
Utah Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony
What: Honor the fallen by hearing remarks from state leaders, music performances and a 21-gun salute.
When: May 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City
West Jordan Memorial Day Car Show
What: Celebrate the holiday in West Jordan with a heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony followed by a classic car show.
When: May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan, Utah
Provo’s Memorial Day Service
What: Join the Provo City Veterans Council for a solemn Memorial Day service honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.
When: May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Provo City Cemetery, Provo, Utah
Riverton Memorial Day Program
What: Riverton’s American Legion Post #140 will honor fallen heroes with a moving Memorial Day presentation, featuring a 21-gun salute and the solemn reading of names of veterans laid to rest in the local cemetery.
When: May 26, 12:45 p.m.
Where: Riverton City Cemetery, Riverton, Utah
Orem Memorial Day Program
What: This Memorial Day ceremony will honor veterans and pay tribute to their courage and sacrifices.
When: May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah
Orem Memorial Day Walk
What: Join the community in Orem for a Memorial Day walk.
When: May 26, 8 a.m.
Where: 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah
Ogden Memorial Day Dedication
What: Ogden’s Memorial Day dedication will honor the legacy of George E. Wahlen, a Medal of Honor recipient.
When: May 26, 11 a.m.
Where: George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, Ogden, Utah
Logan Tabernacle Noon Concert
What: Celebrate Memorial Day with a special concert at the Logan Tabernacle, featuring the Cache Wind Symphony.
Where: USU Daines Performance Hall in Logan, Utah
When: May 26, Noon to 1 p.m.