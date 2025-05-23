Simon Pegg poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Actor and comedian Simon Pegg credits his work on the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise with saving his life by helping him get sober.

When Pegg landed the role as agent Benji Dunn in “Mission: Impossible III,” he recalled feeling “deeply unhappy” and unable to enjoy the experience, he told Variety.

“What I was ultimately dealing with was depression, which I was trying to manage by anesthetizing myself. It was less of being alcoholic, more being dependent on the sensation,” Pegg told the outlet.

During his first day on set with Tom Cruise — who plays the leading role of agent Ethan Hunt in the franchise — Pegg said he was “slightly hungover and feeling a little bit wired.”

He continued, “I remember not being particularly present, because I was so inside my own head that it was hard to actually relax and enjoy it.”

In the next movie, “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Pegg’s role expanded, and he felt more pressure to perform. Production was now aware of Pegg’s struggles off-screen and extended efforts to aid him through recovery.

“They had a sober companion for me — and just really looked after me,” Pegg told Variety. “I felt very taken care of and felt valued, because they bothered to do that.”

Pegg continued, “I kind of found this joy in looking after myself and just realizing that if I ate well and went to the gym I could actually feel good.”

“So I credit ‘Mission’ with rescuing me — because it gave me real focus at a time when I needed focus. And I just had the best time on ‘Ghost Protocol.’”

Pegg has been sober since 2010 and maintained a starring role in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, which comes to a close this weekend with its final installment of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

The actor has previously spoken on his journey to sobriety on several instances.

“It was awful, terrible,” Pegg told the Guardian about his depression and alcoholism in 2018. “It owned me.”

Following the birth of his daughter, Matilda, Pegg realized it was time he needed to get help.

“It was the most cosmic experience of my life,” he said of his daughter’s birth, per the Guardian. “I thought it would fix things and it just didn’t. Because it can’t. Nothing can, other than a dedicated approach, whether that’s therapy or medication, or whatever.”

Pegg went to Alcoholics Anonymous and sought help from others, a decision he believes saved him, per the Guardian. “I don’t think I would be here now if I hadn’t had help.”