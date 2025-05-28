Jesus enjoys table fellowship with his female followers in a scene from The Chosen season 5.

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus on “The Chosen,” is gearing up for the “brutal” acting challenge of filming the crucifixion scene for Season 6 of the biblical drama.

“This is the most difficult thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s the most difficult season,” Roumie told reporters of the upcoming crucifixion scene during the K-Love Fan Awards on Sunday night, per Crosswalk.

Roumie continued, “It’s the most difficult role, and this being the most difficult role in the most difficult season, with the physicality that is expected, that I feel is expected, and that ultimately we will portray during Christ’s suffering and death — His passion — I don’t know anything else that could be more challenging to me as a performer.”

The actor previously spoke on the pressure and emotional toll of preparing to play Jesus in the crucifixion scene during a livestreamed conversation with actor Chris Pratt in March.

Roumie told Pratt he was “preparing to get crucified” before filming started for the sixth season of the series.

“I am looking forward to — not the process — but just the opportunity to try to experience a little bit of our Lord’s Passion in a very controlled way and to kind of bring that to the world in a way that maybe reinvigorates their relationship with the crucifixion, with Jesus, and maybe ignites their relationship with Jesus," he said.

The actor said he was feeling a “little bit of pressure” about filming the crucifixion scene, but planned to put his “complete trust and faith” in God throughout the process.

When does Season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ come out?

Filming is currently underway for Season 6 of “The Chosen,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Still, there are no official release dates for “The Chosen” Season 6 — but it will release during late 2026, according to Jenkins.

“Season 6 will come,” Jenkins said during a recent livestream. “We will tell you the dates when we know them.”

The sixth season will also have a unique theatrical release schedule. The first six episodes will likely come out in theaters in late 2026, followed by an extended break before the final episodes are released in what Jenkins said will be a “global theatrical event.”